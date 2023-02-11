They packed it to the rafters.

Literally: On that third level, it’s like you’re an arm’s length away. The ceiling’s low, your feet are up high, you’re looking down at the scoreboard, and there is only a little room for your elbows and your neighbor’s on a day like Saturday.

Still they cheered, packing Neville Arena for the rivalry game: They grabbed each other in jubilation, slammed the railing in frustration, and flung their shakers all game long, engaged and hanging on every bounce of the ball with their standing-room-only tickets just like if they had courtside seats.

On the middle level, standing on the rails, couples clutch one another in the suspense. They’re two rows deep, craning their necks to see around the fans in front of them. It’s a delicate balance: You get up on your tiptoes to see over the rail below, but you have to bend down to see under the overhang of the level above. Concession workers take the glimpses of the big screen that they can get. A mom with a stroller gently pushes it back and forth to rock the baby.

But, for all of them, there is no bad seat in Neville Arena: Because here you don’t need to see; you just need to listen.

Every eruption, every roar, was something to behold on Saturday.

And days like this have become a habit on the Plains: The students busted out their tents like the Kentucky game last year. College GameDay came back after last year’s visit for the Texas A&M game. And it was deafening again in Neville Arena, even as the Tigers went down in bitter defeat to their bitter archrival.

That’s the most impressive part of Saturday’s showing: Auburn didn’t enter red hot, riding a wave of excitement or on a win streak making this a must-see game. First place wasn’t on the line, and neither was a No. 1 ranking. Instead, Auburn had lost four of its last five and isn’t even in the AP Top 25.

Still, they showed up, and still, they roared, fulfilling a piece of the promise from Bruce Pearl’s program build. Don’t look now, but Auburn has something special — something sustainable — that isn’t just a flash in the pan and isn’t just a product of stars aligning or cosmic coincidence.

It’s just Auburn being Auburn right now.

Don’t look now. You don’t need to, anyway.

Just listen.