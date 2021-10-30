LEE: These are the games that’ll get you where you want to be

I couldn’t have said it better myself — so I’ll give credit where it’s due.
“At the beginning of the season, all you want at the end of the season is to control your own destiny.”
If at the end of the season, you control your own destiny, then that’s all you could’ve wanted when you started out at the beginning of the season.
Those are words to point to for Auburn University football after Saturday’s win over Ole Miss, but they actually came from the football program at Auburn High School.
Auburn High head coach Keith Etheredge said that a couple Fridays ago — before his team’s game against Enterprise with home-field advantage for the playoffs on the line. He said it on his pregame radio interview with the crew on Wings 94.3 FM, and I was tuned in as I drove down to a game at Loachapoka High.
Now I’m chewing over those words when I think about Auburn University’s stretch run in the SEC West.
Auburn’s win over Ole Miss wasn’t just a top-10 win. It wasn’t just a milestone victory for Bryan Harsin. It wasn’t just exactly the jumpstart Auburn needed going into November.
The win was also massive for Auburn’s chances at hosting a winner-take-all Iron Bowl for the division title.
At the beginning of the year, that’s all you’d have wanted at the end of the year.
No, you didn’t want to get blown out by Georgia. Yes, you really wanted to win that showcase game against Penn State.
But getting Alabama right where you want them with the chance to give them your best punch — that’s about all you could’ve asked for.
Now, Auburn and Alabama stand alone at the top of the division with only one SEC loss each. And it’s about more than winning out, too, because Alabama has a loss already and Ole Miss and Texas A&M both have two.
If Ole Miss beats Texas A&M later this season, and hands the Aggies their third loss, Auburn could still get to a winner-take-all Iron Bowl even if Auburn loses to Texas A&M next week. Auburn could still win a three-way tiebreaker with Alabama and Ole Miss in that case, because both would have two losses in the division and Auburn would only have one inside the division with the other coming to Georgia.
That’s all to say: This one was a big one for Auburn to get Auburn where it wants to be.
There’s no looking past Alabama. Not here. Not ever. But getting to a winner-take-all Iron Bowl should be the goal now for Auburn. It’s only happened a couple of times since the SEC Championship Game was established.
One was the Kick Six in 2013.
One was the Kick Ass in 2017.
Auburn won them both at home.
Auburn’s at home this year too.
Let’s not get ahead of ourselves. Just getting to the game with a puncher’s chance is the goal right now.
As the calendar turns from October to November, I’ll use another phrase you’d hear from a high school coach:
“You want to be around when the grass is brown.”
Yes, you want to still be in the race when the weather gets cold and schedule gets to crunch time.
These are the wins that’ll get you there.
These are the wins that’ll get you where you want to be.