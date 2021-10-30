LEE: These are the games that’ll get you where you want to be

At the beginning of the year, that’s all you’d have wanted at the end of the year.

No, you didn’t want to get blown out by Georgia. Yes, you really wanted to win that showcase game against Penn State.

But getting Alabama right where you want them with the chance to give them your best punch — that’s about all you could’ve asked for.

Now, Auburn and Alabama stand alone at the top of the division with only one SEC loss each. And it’s about more than winning out, too, because Alabama has a loss already and Ole Miss and Texas A&M both have two.

If Ole Miss beats Texas A&M later this season, and hands the Aggies their third loss, Auburn could still get to a winner-take-all Iron Bowl even if Auburn loses to Texas A&M next week. Auburn could still win a three-way tiebreaker with Alabama and Ole Miss in that case, because both would have two losses in the division and Auburn would only have one inside the division with the other coming to Georgia.

That’s all to say: This one was a big one for Auburn to get Auburn where it wants to be.