LEE: They’ll sing again ‘It’s great to be an Auburn Tiger’

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Auburn fans got on their feet.

They clapped their hands and they got loud. “Let’s go! Let’s go!” They stomped the arena floor. Shakers soared and they raised their arms and they belted out shouts that rattled around the building.

No, not because Auburn was winning:

Because Auburn was losing.

The Auburn faithful took over Bon Secours Wellness Arena at the NCAA Tournament site in Greenville, and as the team trailed and struggled and tried to claw out of the hole, the fans in orange and blue worked to will the team back in it.

The best home-field advantage in college basketball took its show on the road.

It’ll be back next year.

“Au-burn!” one half chanted, as Auburn tried to buy a bucket. “Ti-gers!” the other half bellowed as every bounce seemed to go Miami’s way.

“Let’s go Au-burn! Let’s go Au-burn!”

Not because they were up: Because they were down.

“Fight on you orange and blue.”

Auburn’s season ended Sunday in South Carolina, the offense’s struggles down the stretch of the season cresting and crashing down like a wave. Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler even struggled, and with them off, there was nothing the fans could do.

They did their all. After the Duke fans here poured out of the building following a thriller against Michigan State, Auburn fans took over the session. They showed up in numbers and they got loud, and it’s something that will carry on.

Auburn fans created the best home-field advantage in the country this season, according to so many of the national pundits and the traveling media. The Jungle grew even more fierce this season. They lit up Auburn Arena like a rock concert, the kids camped out overnight and created Jungle City, and like peacocks they strutted and like Tigers they roared.

Auburn went undefeated at home this season and Sunday those fans rode with Auburn all the way to the end.

That’ll last longer than a shooting slump. It’s an institutional advantage. Auburn has soared to new heights in recent seasons and the fans have flown with them, and just like this team has inspired this fanbase, next time it’ll be the fanbase that inspires the team.

Auburn’s team lost the game but the university won this season.

And soon enough they’ll sing again: “It’s great to be an Auburn Tiger.”

