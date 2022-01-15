LEE: Voters, here’s your top team: Auburn deserves to be ranked No. 1

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

I don’t know if Auburn is the best team in the country. I don’t know if anyone knows who’s actually the best team, or if there’s any true way to tell. But Auburn does deserve the No. 1 ranking. Auburn is 15-1 and the nation’s only team that’s undefeated in regulation; the Tigers’ only loss came in double overtime against UConn in the Bahamas.

Baylor, UCLA and current No. 5 USC are all knocked out of the discussion with losses this week. Voters will surely compare Auburn vs. Gonzaga, and yes, Gonzaga did handle its business this week out in the West Coast Conference.

But Auburn’s getting it done in the SEC, which is a league that’s grown a whole heck of a lot since Porter graced that cover — and earlier this week Auburn won the battle with the common opponent. Auburn’s win at Alabama on Tuesday followed Gonzaga’s loss to Alabama 91-82 on Dec. 4 in Seattle. Gonzaga’s other loss came to Duke in Las Vegas and the Bulldogs are 14-2.

Voters could still stick with Gonzaga, but if they’re giving an honest look at who deserves the nod, the results are there: Auburn is undefeated in regulation and Auburn beat the team that beat Gonzaga.