LEE: Voters, here’s your top team: Auburn deserves to be ranked No. 1

Light one up, Chris Porter.
Pour one out for 2004.
Auburn could be ranked No. 1 in the country on Monday — and these Tigers deserve the nod.
After another improbable comeback on Saturday night, Auburn has earned the recognition. The new Associated Press Top 25 comes out Monday. Auburn’s ranked No. 4 and top-ranked Baylor and third-ranked UCLA both lost this week. Gonzaga is ranked No. 2 and kept winning this week, but Gonzaga lost earlier this season to the same Alabama team which Auburn beat on the road on Tuesday.
Bruce Pearl loves to say his team’s making history, and this would be history: The Auburn men’s basketball team has never been ranked No. 1 in the AP Top 25 in program history.
It’d be something special worth celebrating.
Everyone remembers Porter on the cover of Sports Illustrated in 1999 — smiling wide as he slams down one of those high-flying dunks that he made look so effortless in Beard-Eaves. Auburn was the top team in Sports Illustrated’s preseason rankings that year, but the AP rankings didn’t match. Now, two decades later, Auburn finally has the chance to take over the top of that mountain.
It should happen.
I don’t know if Auburn is the best team in the country. I don’t know if anyone knows who’s actually the best team, or if there’s any true way to tell. But Auburn does deserve the No. 1 ranking. Auburn is 15-1 and the nation’s only team that’s undefeated in regulation; the Tigers’ only loss came in double overtime against UConn in the Bahamas.
Baylor, UCLA and current No. 5 USC are all knocked out of the discussion with losses this week. Voters will surely compare Auburn vs. Gonzaga, and yes, Gonzaga did handle its business this week out in the West Coast Conference.
But Auburn’s getting it done in the SEC, which is a league that’s grown a whole heck of a lot since Porter graced that cover — and earlier this week Auburn won the battle with the common opponent. Auburn’s win at Alabama on Tuesday followed Gonzaga’s loss to Alabama 91-82 on Dec. 4 in Seattle. Gonzaga’s other loss came to Duke in Las Vegas and the Bulldogs are 14-2.
Voters could still stick with Gonzaga, but if they’re giving an honest look at who deserves the nod, the results are there: Auburn is undefeated in regulation and Auburn beat the team that beat Gonzaga.
Ultimately, the rankings mean little when it comes to the national championship: In football, if you’re ranked No. 1 at the end of the season, you’re in the Final Four in the College Football Playoff. In college basketball, there’s no such guarantee. Top seeds don’t always make it to the end of March Madness. A 68-team single-elimination tournament is a terrible way to determine who’s actually best in the country — It’s just a lot of fun so we do it anyway.
But it’s something to celebrate, as the Pearl Era Tigers continue to break barriers, and do things that not too long ago seemed impossible for Auburn men’s basketball. And, yes, there’s something special about having that No. 1 next to your name. After the 2004 football season, I’d say Auburn fans should cherish it when it happens no matter the sport.
Enjoy living on the inside looking out — and appreciate Porter, Robinson, N’Diaye, Fishback, Pohlman, Daniels, Brown, Harper, Okeke, Okoro and Cooper, and the countless more, who put in the work to help Auburn basketball break another barrier.
Auburn’s done its job. Auburn deserves the nod.
Voters, it’s on you now.