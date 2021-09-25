LEE: Watch the film. Burn the film. Move on.

Auburn’s scare will go down as an escape.

The best thing the Tigers can do is never look back.

Yes, check the tape once. Maybe twice. Get your notes. Write your takeaways down.

Then move on to Baton Rouge.

Auburn woke up from the nightmare again. We remember Utah State and Jacksonville State. History remembers those only as close calls, too — and not the disasters they could’ve been.

Put it away and push forward.

“They whooped us in a lot of ways,” Bryan Harsin admitted postgame, after his team escaped by the skin of its teeth. “That’s something that everybody in that locker room knows.

“But we did win.”

Ultimately, that’s how it’ll go down, and it’s funny how that goes: This could’ve been an utter disaster for Harsin in his first year as head coach at Auburn. Instead, it’s a wake-up call and a gut-check going down to LSU.

Where there’s smoke, there’s fire, and while it’s clear after that game that things aren’t going as well as Auburn would like on the Plains, at least the fire didn’t get out of Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday and spread any farther.