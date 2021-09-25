LEE: Watch the film. Burn the film. Move on.

Auburn’s scare will go down as an escape.
The best thing the Tigers can do is never look back.
Yes, check the tape once. Maybe twice. Get your notes. Write your takeaways down.
Then move on to Baton Rouge.
Auburn woke up from the nightmare again. We remember Utah State and Jacksonville State. History remembers those only as close calls, too — and not the disasters they could’ve been.
Put it away and push forward.
“They whooped us in a lot of ways,” Bryan Harsin admitted postgame, after his team escaped by the skin of its teeth. “That’s something that everybody in that locker room knows.
“But we did win.”
Ultimately, that’s how it’ll go down, and it’s funny how that goes: This could’ve been an utter disaster for Harsin in his first year as head coach at Auburn. Instead, it’s a wake-up call and a gut-check going down to LSU.
Where there’s smoke, there’s fire, and while it’s clear after that game that things aren’t going as well as Auburn would like on the Plains, at least the fire didn’t get out of Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday and spread any farther.
Weirdly enough, I think back to the national championship game at the end of the 2013 season. Only 11 seconds decided so much. If one play goes the other way, everything is different in Auburn. There’d be another championship mural on the wall outside Toomer’s Drugs. Auburn’s program would be at another level with three stars on its jerseys. Maybe there’d be another statue coming. There would’ve been five straight national championships won within the Iron Bowl rivalry if Auburn won that one game — or just stopped that one fake punt.
And these tight scrapes are the same way. If Auburn lost this game, Harsin and his family would’ve probably woken up to a different Auburn on Sunday than the one they know right now. It’s not to say he couldn’t have earned the trust back, but something would have been lost.
In a coincidental parallel, Florida State has gone careening to 0-4 after its loss to Jacksonville State this year. Do you think there are players on that team who might have quit on the season? Do you think powerful people in Tallahassee are pushing for an expensive change?
But that isn’t Auburn. And at the end of the day, Auburn has to take the punch to the chin and move forward. Auburn did just enough and TJ Finley completed the desperation pass to keep that big domino from tumbling over on Saturday.
History will only remember it as a scare.
The Auburn football team should take its lessons, learn from it, then never remember it at all.