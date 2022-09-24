LEE: We’re all trapped in purgatory

You ever have one of those out-of-body experiences where time just stopped?

Maybe you’re in a Waffle House in Jacksonville, Fla. It’s 1 a.m., you’ve been there since midnight a.m., but you’re actually in another dimension, you’re still waiting on your waffles, the hands on the clock have not moved, and there’s no end in sight.

Or maybe you’re in Jordan-Hare Stadium watching two teams try to give away one of the worst games ever played here.

You’ve seen it all. He dropped that pass? Of course he did. He missed the field goal. Of course he did. There’s a flag. Of course there is.

What are we doing? What am I watching? These waffles may never come to the table. I don’t even know what waffles are anymore.

It was that kind of game Saturday, and now we’re all trapped in this purgatory together, until at least the LSU game or maybe the Georgia game. Auburn played terrible football on Saturday and it was no fault of Derick Hall, whose early interception helped score seven of Auburn’s precious few points, and who fell in the end zone on the ball the Missouri runner inexplicably dropped because of course he did. It was no fault of the alums who showed up and sweated out the 11 a.m. game, or the sophomore in row 37 of the student section who still showed up despite how bad it’s been during both her two fall semesters at Auburn, or any fan watching on TV even when they couldn’t bear to watch.

To those Auburn people, I’m sorry you had to be part of this.

I would appear ‘this’ will continue for at least another week. I joke flippantly here but I say with certainty that Auburn-Missouri was a train wreck of a game that no one outside the locker room should really celebrate, and only the delusional would.

The players should. Derick Hall should. Everyone else should read the writing on the wall, even though Auburn is moving forward only because it’s a bad look to fire a coach after a win unless it’s the end of the season.

We’ll see what happens. We’ll keep watching. The coach says, “just watch,” and yeah, brother, we’re watching, and if we’re wrong we’ll say it when we get out of this purgatory.

Until then, we’re in the in-between — just waiting on the inevitable before Auburn football is sent one way or another.

We’ll see you next week: Same place, still stuck out of time.