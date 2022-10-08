LEE: ‘What coach is going to want to come here?’ Look at yourselves

ATHENS, Ga. — Even in resounding defeat, he has his defenders.

Even in convincing loss, they remain unconvinced.

Their stern voices on the call-in radio shows ring out over the airwaves all across the Plains. He is a man of character, they say angrily in his defense. He needs time, they say. It’s disrespectful to talk about the next chapter, they say. He needs support, they say.

They flood the comment sections and write angry emails to the sportswriters. They’ve remained steadfast and firm, even after debacle against Georgia State, even after implosion against Mississippi State, even after embarrassment against Penn State and two gut-punches against Georgia.

Bryan Harsin has failed, but these fans still have his back. He’s shown no visible proof of concept. His players have regressed and the recruiting rankings are poor. Even the things he says he’s good at, Auburn isn’t good at under his watch: The man all about toughness and discipline watched his team get pushed all around the field Saturday and get penalized all game long. Meanwhile, Georgia plastered ‘Commit to the G’ all across the stadium, while tons of top prospects lined the sideline feeling excitement for what their future could be at Georgia. Harsin’s recruiting efforts seems to be years behind and he looks lost when he can’t get the automatic pick of the litter like he did at Boise State in the Mountain West.

Yet they defend him: “What coach is going to want to come here?” they ask on the call-in shows, their voices rising. It’s not fair, they say. He never had a chance, they say. No one will come here to put up with this, they say.

Here’s the truth, and my olive branch: Coaches across the country would love to have ardent supporters like Harsin has at Auburn. The national media says it’s a madhouse here. They wring their hands. The expectations are too high here, but the truth is, Harsin has been given so much grace, after falling so short. That doesn’t happen everywhere. It’s more than he could’ve reasonably asked for, truth be told: Harsin at 9-10 is the first Auburn coach to have a losing record in his second season since the infamous Doug Barfield, according the stats dug up by Justin Ferguson of the Auburn Observer. He cried foul to ESPN in Mexico in the offseason, saying he didn’t have support at Auburn, and yet Auburn splintered itself giving him more opportunities than he should’ve ever been given.

Auburn is not at fault. Look at yourselves. And look around. Auburn fans showed up and rocked the place against LSU even though the outlook was dire, and that doesn’t happen in any more than 15 places across the country. There’s Auburn’s chief rivals in the SEC, yes, then there’s Notre Dame, Ohio State and Michigan. Beyond that? The capacity isn’t the standard in many places outside Auburn: The cheap seats are only there for when something once-in-a-blue-moon happens like at Kansas this year. Kansas against Duke had its second sellout in 13 years. What do you think the attendance at Oklahoma is going to look like after its whooping by Texas? Think it’ll be like Jordan-Hare against LSU? At Ole Miss, Lane Kiffin had to get onto fans for leaving early to get back to the tailgate spot at The Grove. I fear Auburn fans are so good at what they do, they can take that atmosphere for granted: Outsiders are envious. Auburn fans are uncommon. My email inbox is a testament.

Cole Cubelic on WJOX said that you can’t support the team without supporting the coach, and I don’t think Auburn’s guilty of that. There are Auburn fans who want to see progress, but do you think they’d have taken a third consecutive win against LSU? You bet your bottom dollar.

And you bet there are plenty of coaches across the country who would want the persistent support of Auburn’s fans — at the stadium, and yes, even on the call-in shows too.