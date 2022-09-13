LEE: What do orange jerseys say about us all?

Picture the amusement on her face.

I had lunch with someone Tuesday who doesn’t follow sports so much, and I was trying to explain the biggest news story in town.

It’s shaking a foundation! It’s about years and years of tradition! The kids are fired up about it. It’s the talk of the town! But, see, there are other folks that don’t like the idea so much. Are we seeing a youth movement? What will this mean for the future? Everyone’s eyes are going to be glued to that tunnel on Saturday.

She squinted her eyes and wanted to make sure: We’re not talking about the game — We’re talking about what color shirts they’re going to be wearing?

Yes. And, yes, it’s the talk of the town. Monday night at trivia at Draft House in downtown Auburn, where taps line the wall and all the TV’s were tuned to Monday Night Football, a group of students turned in the team name: “Orange Jerseys Please!”

So at lunch I tried to explain it succinctly, without wasting too much of her time, about how this is such a big deal and how it’s never been done before — oh, except when it was done before, in the 70’s, and there was this coach named Barfield and it didn’t go so well. I decided to leave out the part about Georgia’s black out and how Soulja Boy ties into all of this.

I don’t know if Auburn actually has orange jerseys or any other uniform trick coming Saturday, but I know I love my job: I get asked, “What’s going on at work?” and this is my honest answer.

And I know that your Auburn is still going to be your Auburn, no matter what color jerseys they wear. This right here is why. The team didn’t play so well against San Jose State but there’s still an electricity in the air in anticipation of this Penn State game. All it took was a couple of cryptic tweets from the equipment team and everyone is up in arms.

We could see something new. It could be something fun. It could also be the digging up of an old curse. However you see it, it matters to you because Auburn matters to you, and that’s something worth celebrating and remembering this week, no matter how silly this all seems.

At the end of the day, I think anyone can appreciate that.

What does it say about you if you want them to wear orange jerseys? Does it say that you’re a new-school fan, that you’re all for being flashy, and all for upending expectations? What does it say about you if you’d rather them stick with navy? Does that mean you’re an old-school fan, that you want to stick with tradition, and to keep going with what’s been so great for you for so long?

What does it say about either side, that everyone’s so invested?

Back at trivia, the mic man announced at the start of one round that he had an easy one for us all. A total ‘gimme’ — might as well be a free space in Bingo.

What year did Bo Jackson win the Heisman Trophy?

Every team, on either side of the fence, got that one right.