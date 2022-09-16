LEE: Who needs night? 2:30 in Jordan-Hare is right where you want them

Take a cue from the marching band.

AUMB has a new arrangement in the rotation this season: ‘Friends in Low Places.’

It’s fitting today, because we know they already think of us like that.

Yes, I’m talking about our guests: The Penn State fans are here, and they’re here in great number. They pulled up on Thursday, eating at our restaurants. Friday, they played our golf courses. Day by day, more planes land in Atlanta and, hour by hour, more of them pull in off the interstate.

They’re on your campus. They’re drinking your lemonade. And I know you’re absolutely sinking them with Southern hospitality. Bless their hearts. They didn’t even know what hit them.

But when you see them walk by the tailgate spot today, I say you should turn up that song. Go ahead and put it in the playlist. They already think you’re country and you might as well embrace it, right?

And even better, there’s something to be said: Yeah, we have our problems, but all of us — even those of us that don’t like country music — all know the words to that silly song.

It’s a reminder of what this place is and what it can become.

Now here’s another:

In September 2004 it is sweltering, and when Jason Campbell hurls his touchdown pass through the humidity into Courtney Taylor’s hot hands to help make it 10-9, there is no better place for you to be than Jordan-Hare Stadium when it’s on fire.

Two years later, September 2006, there was a battle here, hot and heavy under the sun on a steaming Saturday, where folks showed up ready for a brawl and they got one, 7-3, then they got to work on Monday with sore throats and it sounded like they were in that battle.

It’s fitting, again, that Will Herring is back and setting the scene before kickoffs on the big screen in Jordan-Hare. This 2:30 kickoff should remind you of those games that he played in, and it should remind you that it’s not going to be pretty, and it should remind you that pretty ain’t always what we do.

It’ll be hot. It’ll be sweaty. It might be ugly. It’ll be no black-tie affair.

Since the summer I’ve heard a segment of fans complaining that this isn’t a night game, wishing that it was under the lights, wishing for a blessing from a four-letter network, but if you won’t take it from me, take it from Herring:

“Some call it luck. Some call it a curse. Some call it a miracle. But the Auburn Family? We call it home.”

Get some Gatorade in that cooler and put your sunblock somewhere, because this ain’t your first rodeo.

And this isn’t just about football, this is about Auburn; and this isn’t just the football team’s day, this is Auburn’s day.

It’s Auburn’s day in the sun.

Soak in the rays.

Show up and show out.

When it’s hot as ever and it’s loud as ever, imagine the surprise and the fear in their eyes.

You’ll never hear me complain.