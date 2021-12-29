LEE: Will Wade was right. Auburn Arena must be the toughest place to play in the SEC.

Defense doesn’t even travel here.
Auburn Arena stands as a bastion, built on instant electricity and roaring noise. It’s a raucous and intimidating Tigers’ den. It’s the fortress of the opposite of solitude.
It stands circled on the roadmap ahead for every SEC team that has to come through. And it’s going to be almost impossible to win here this season when Auburn is at its best.
Auburn Arena sizzled from the start on Wednesday night during the Tigers’ 70-55 win over LSU. In a battle of top conference contenders, Auburn had weighted gloves in the form of that home-court advantage. Every dunk was rocking. Every 3-pointer was a celebration. Where Auburn stands undefeated this season, the team jumped out to an 18-1 lead early — the fans making an instant impact in their night back at full throat for a high-stakes game since the start of COVID-19.
They say defense travels. It couldn’t get in here.
As LSU came to the Plains for the matchup between No. 11 and No. 16, LSU’s defense was the story: Nobody had scored more than 63 points on LSU all season — until Wednesday night, when Auburn scored 70.
Whatever your strength, the Auburn fans will try to rattle it. Whatever your M.O., your ears will ring until you forget it.
Auburn Arena has stood for a decade now, brilliantly designed to be the perfect size and shape for the program, and the genius potential is being fulfilled: If you build it, they will come, and they are here and they are loud.
LSU head coach Will Wade said this is “the toughest environment in our league” last week before the game, and it sure looks like he was right. It’s hard to see Auburn Arena being conquered this season so long as Auburn is on its game and the Auburn fans are on theirs.
Allen Flanigan came back to the starting lineup and hit the dagger 3 to make it 62-48 at the under-4. Timeout. Could you hear the roar from where you were? Fight song. ‘Glory glory.’ On to victory, strike up the band.
And Auburn has the chance this season to make believers out of more people around the country than just Will Wade.
If they can’t hear you, say it louder.