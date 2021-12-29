LEE: Will Wade was right. Auburn Arena must be the toughest place to play in the SEC.

Defense doesn’t even travel here.

Auburn Arena stands as a bastion, built on instant electricity and roaring noise. It’s a raucous and intimidating Tigers’ den. It’s the fortress of the opposite of solitude.

It stands circled on the roadmap ahead for every SEC team that has to come through. And it’s going to be almost impossible to win here this season when Auburn is at its best.

Auburn Arena sizzled from the start on Wednesday night during the Tigers’ 70-55 win over LSU. In a battle of top conference contenders, Auburn had weighted gloves in the form of that home-court advantage. Every dunk was rocking. Every 3-pointer was a celebration. Where Auburn stands undefeated this season, the team jumped out to an 18-1 lead early — the fans making an instant impact in their night back at full throat for a high-stakes game since the start of COVID-19.

They say defense travels. It couldn’t get in here.

As LSU came to the Plains for the matchup between No. 11 and No. 16, LSU’s defense was the story: Nobody had scored more than 63 points on LSU all season — until Wednesday night, when Auburn scored 70.