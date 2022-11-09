Legacy basketball star Syriah Daniels commits to Auburn

Syriah Daniels is carrying a legendary legacy — right back to the school she loves.

The second-generation basketball star has committed to Auburn University.

She is a standout rising junior at Auburn High School and is the daughter of former Auburn men’s basketball star Marquis Daniels and former Auburn women’s basketball player Shana Askew Daniels.

She’s part of the class of 2024 and announced her commitment to Auburn on Wednesday night on social media.

Call it a dream come true for Syriah Daniels. She had offers from Kentucky, Mississippi State and UAB, but loved Auburn, her high school coach Courtney Pritchett said on Wednesday night.

“She kind of already knew where she wanted to go, following in her mom and dad’s footsteps and being a legacy kid at Auburn,” Pritchett said. “I think it was just easy for her to go ahead and make this decision now and not have to worry about it for the next two years. She can just play basketball and be excited about where she’s gonna be.”

Last season as a sophomore, Syriah Daniels scored 19.9 points per game for Auburn High. She has helped guide Auburn High to the girls basketball state semifinals two years in a row.

Syriah Daniels commits to the Auburn program in its second season under head coach Johnnie Harris. She was first offered by Auburn in July 2021, shortly after Harris was hired in April 2021.

Marquis Daniels was a standout at Auburn from 1999-2003, helping take the Tigers to the Sweet Sixteen in the NCAA Tournament in 2003, where the Tigers lost to Carmelo Anthony’s Syracuse before he embarked on a successful 10-year NBA career.

Marquis Daniels is entering his fifth season as an assistant coach with the AU men’s basketball program under Bruce Pearl.

Shana Askew Daniels played at Auburn from 1997-2001.

Auburn people love to call upon the ‘Auburn Family’ and this is a family commitment for Syriah Daniels.

“The exciting thing about Syriah and her going to Auburn is that she’s gonna bring a family with her,” Pritchett said. “And so, you’re gonna have the Auburn High School family. We’re encouraging people, y’know, ‘Hey, it’s time for you to … get season tickets. Let’s all go out and support Syriah.’ She’s gonna have her basketball (family) from all four years is gonna be there to support her. I’m gonna be there, too. I’m about to be a season-ticket holder now.

“She’s gonna bring a big family with her and they’re gonna get a really hard worker. Syriah works really hard. I think she loves Auburn. It’s kind of been bred into her. I think she’s gonna bring that in all aspects. Gonna flat-out be able to score, be athletic for them. I think it’s a great addition.”