‘Legalized cheating,’ mustard bottles and Jumpmen: Day 1 of SEC Media Days

ATLANTA — It’s no secret that Lane Kiffin is often blunt and brash, and the Ole Miss head coach was just that Monday.

Kiffin, who is entering his third season in Oxford, cracked plenty of jokes and fielded a lot of laughs on Day One of the SEC Media Days in Atlanta, but he didn’t mince words when asked about Name, Image and Likeness, which turned a year old in June.

“It's like a payroll in baseball,” Kiffin said. “What teams win over a long period of time? Teams that have high payrolls and can play players a lot. We're in a situation not any different than that. I'm sure other people have said it. I said day one, you legalized cheating, so get ready for the people that have the most money to get players.”

Answering another question on transfer players in the NIL era, Kiffin voiced more frustration, saying: “If you have boosters out there deciding who they're going to pay to come play, and the coach isn't involved in it, how does that work? They could go pick who they want, pay him however much. Are the boosters going to tell you who to play, too? When they don't play, how is that going to work out?

“Again, this is not thought out at all, in my opinion, and has created a massive set of issues which I think when people really thought about it, from a coach's standpoint, could have predicted this was going to happen.”

Under Year One of NIL, Kiffin’s Ole Miss program brought in the 15th-best recruiting class in the country, according to 247Sports, signing 22 high-school players and bringing in 17 transfers. Kiffin has gone all out in recruiting efforts, whether it’s bringing luxury cars onto campus or using his pet dog, named “Juice,” to help make his pitch.

As for Kiffin pulling out all the stops in recruiting, his answer was simple — “It is what it is."

“We don't sit around and complain how things are and how they should be,” Kiffin said. “Ideally you shouldn't be picking places out of what your photo shoot is or what car they're taking pictures in. There's a lot of things I wish were different, but it is what it is. Coach [Nick] Saban wants rules changed about hurry-up offense. Well, he adapted.”

SEC to be ‘thoughtful, but nimble’ on conference realignment

The SEC is still planning to grow to 16 teams in 2025, according to SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey, with the additions of Texas and Oklahoma, but the conference has “no sense of urgency” nor “panic” to react to other realignment decisions across the country.

Sankey’s comments were in reference to the recent news that both UCLA and USC are joining the Big 10 — a league that has long been based in the Midwest — in the coming years.

Asked directly if the SEC’s additions of Oklahoma and Texas trump the Big 10’s addition’s Sankey agreed.

“We're in contiguous states,” Sankey said. “We are in the Southeast quadrant of the United States. Those two additions actually restore rivalries. The Texas-Arkansas game last year was pretty special, but that goes back a long way. Obviously, the Texas and Texas A&M rivalry will be like our in-state rivalries across the league. You have Missouri and Oklahoma that are a quarter of the Big Eight that are now part of the Southeastern Conference and the opportunity for Arkansas and Oklahoma to play regularly.”

Sankey mum on scheduling

Sankey provided no updates on the SEC's future scheduling model, saying it's "still under consideration.”

When the conference concluded its spring meetings in May, Sankey said it was focused on a single-division model that had an ability to accommodate an eight- or nine-game conference schedule.

“We ended with the understanding that more questions needed to be answered,” Sankey said Monday, “including the general timeline and the issues that need to be addressed as we think forward now about the College Football Playoff. We have to dig through a tie-breaking procedure.

“We have to dig a bit deeper there with the single-division concept in front of us. We want to understand the impact through the use of analytics on bowl eligibility for our teams who are growing their programs, and College Football Playoff access dependent on the number of teams that might be included.”

Kiffin signs mustard bottle

The Ole Miss head coach played into the ending of last year’s Ole Miss-Tennessee game when he signed a mustard bottle for a fan Monday at the College Football Hall of Fame.

Is that a mustard bottle signed by Lane Kiffin? Yes. Yes it is. pic.twitter.com/gQBGpXbhku — Barrett Sallee (@BarrettSallee) July 18, 2022

That game, which the Rebels won 31-26 thanks in large part to a late defensive stop, had play halted for 18 minutes when fans at Neyland Stadium began throwing objects onto the field, including a mustard bottle as well as a golf ball.

“I have signed a lot of mustard bottles and golf balls, which normally I haven't,” Kiffin said. “It's been a unique off-season.”

Kiffin also played into the bit during baseball season, throwing out a first pitch at an Ole Miss-Tennessee game in Oxford, using a golf ball for the toss. The Rebels were swept by the Volunteers that weekend before going on to win the 2022 College World Series.

“Everybody thought [the sweep] was my fault,” Kiffin said Monday. “I had a plan. I wanted our guys to stay humble, not play very well, then we'd go win the national championship in baseball. I'd like to say that was a plan.

“All the Tennessee fans that were all excited about sweeping us, there was a plan.”

Kelly: Notre Dame ‘can carry itself pretty good’

At his first Media Days event, LSU coach Brian Kelly was asked about his old school, Notre Dame, and whether or not it might join a conference amid recent realignment shifts led many to anticipate potential “super conference” being formed across the country.

At first, Kelly deflected the question (“It's probably not been high on my list of things to think about,” he said. “I've been trying to correct a slice for the last couple of weeks"), though he continued on saying he believes the school to be “coveted” and praised its athletic director, Jack Swarbrick.

“He's got his ear to the ground,” Kelly said of Swarbrick. “They're going to land into a good position no matter what they do, whether they stay independent or whether they go into one of the other conferences. Notre Dame can carry itself pretty good.”

CBS Sports reported Monday that the school was attempting to land a $75 million annual media rights contract to remain independent.

Drinkwitz, owner of Jumpmen

Before Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz took the podium in Atlanta, Sankey introduced him as “the owner of the largest Jordan shoe collection of any FBS head coach,” which the coach later refuted during his Q&A time.

“I have no idea how many pairs of shoes I have,” Drinkwitz said. “I would not like to be called out on the carpet on whether or not I have the largest collection. I know I don't.”

Drinkwitz said that title belongs to Virginia head coach and former Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott, whose collection Drinkwitz has said he’s seen before.

Elliott is in his first year at Virginia after spending 11 seasons at Clemson.