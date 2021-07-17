Lights, camera, football: The 5 biggest storylines entering the 2021 SEC Media Days

It’s that time of year again.

Monday marks the start of SEC Media Days, the annual event in which the head coaches and select players from the conference’s 14 teams come together to discuss their offseason work in anticipation for the upcoming season. The gathering in Hoover’s Wynfrey Hotel is often seen as one of the last milestones of each offseason with the opening games just a little over a month away.

After a bizarre 2020 season thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, there is hope for a return to normalcy this fall as the teams anticipate welcoming packed stadiums and the atmosphere that has come to define college football.

Let’s take a look at the five biggest storylines in the lead-up to Monday’s opening session, which will feature Florida, LSU and South Carolina.

1. A return to Media Days

The coronavirus pandemic affected so many aspects of modern life and totally altered the look of college football, and SEC Media Days was not spared from facing changes. The event was not held last summer, and had it happened it would have come at a time in which even having a football season was still in flux.

The event is back this year, but there are some significant changes to the way it will look.