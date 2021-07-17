Lights, camera, football: The 5 biggest storylines entering the 2021 SEC Media Days

It’s that time of year again.
Monday marks the start of SEC Media Days, the annual event in which the head coaches and select players from the conference’s 14 teams come together to discuss their offseason work in anticipation for the upcoming season. The gathering in Hoover’s Wynfrey Hotel is often seen as one of the last milestones of each offseason with the opening games just a little over a month away.
After a bizarre 2020 season thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, there is hope for a return to normalcy this fall as the teams anticipate welcoming packed stadiums and the atmosphere that has come to define college football.
Let’s take a look at the five biggest storylines in the lead-up to Monday’s opening session, which will feature Florida, LSU and South Carolina.
1. A return to Media Days
The coronavirus pandemic affected so many aspects of modern life and totally altered the look of college football, and SEC Media Days was not spared from facing changes. The event was not held last summer, and had it happened it would have come at a time in which even having a football season was still in flux.
The event is back this year, but there are some significant changes to the way it will look.
Every team is only bringing two players — they’ve brought three in years past — and the general public will not be permitted inside the hotel and must instead stay in a designated area outside where they can watch players and coaches enter and leave the building. Spectators will have to remain socially distant and are prohibited from seeking autographs or photos with the attendees.
Because the event was not held in 2020, this year’s edition will mark the first appearances of three second-year head coaches in Arkansas’ Sam Pittman, Missouri’s Eli Drinkwitz and Mississippi State’s Mike Leach. Lane Kiffin will be making his first appearance at Ole Miss after previously attending the event in 2009 as Tennessee head coach.
2. New faces in the conference
The offseason overhauls of several SEC programs means there will be a lot of firsts at this year’s Media Days.
Four teams in the conference made head coaching hires this offseason, which means Auburn’s Bryan Harsin, South Carolina’s Shane Beamer, Tennessee’s Josh Heupel and Vanderbilt’s Clark Lea will be in front of the cameras for the first time. Beamer will be the first new head coach up when he speaks Monday followed by Heupel on Tuesday, Lea on Wednesday and Harsin on Thursday.
The head coaches aren’t the only big names that will be new to the conference this fall.
While none of the SEC’s portal transfer pick-ups will be in attendance this year, there is sure to be talk about some of the bigger additions made by these teams.
Some of the most notable examples are Alabama adding Ohio State wide receiver Jameson Williams and Tennessee linebacker Henry To’o To’o; Auburn adding West Virginia cornerback Dreshun Miller and Georgia wide receiver Demetris Robertson; Florida adding Clemson running back Demarkus Bowman; and Georgia adding LSU tight end Arik Gilbert and Clemson cornerback Derion Kendrick.
3. A down Tide?
To the surprise of no one, the Alabama Crimson Tide returned to form in 2020. Alabama dominated the competition last fall en route to a perfect 13-0 record — only the second during Nick Saban’s tenure as head coach — to give the program its 18th national championship and sixth under Saban’s watch.
The problem now is the Crimson Tide has a number of holes to fill.
Alabama lost 11 starters from the 2020 team — including six first-round draft picks — as well as offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian, running backs coach Charles Huff, offensive line coach Kyle Flood, special teams coordinator/tight ends coach Jeff Banks and defensive backs coach Karl Scott.
Alabama could be vulnerable entering 2021 given all the team has lost, but the Crimson Tide still has plenty of talent on the roster. All eyes are on sophomore quarterback Bryce Young to lead the charge on offense, and the team returns eight of its top nine tacklers from a year ago.
Media Days will give Saban and his players a chance to talk about this year’s squad as the Alabama dynasty looks to remain on top of the mountain for yet another year.
4. Who are the premier quarterbacks?
The SEC saw an exodus of some of the conference’s top quarterbacks after 2020.
Standout quarterbacks such as Jones, Florida’s Kyle Trask, Texas A&M’s Kellen Mond and Arkansas’ Feleipe Franks have moved on to the NFL. There’s no lack of potential from the group coming back, but few have truly established themselves as some of the nation’s best QBs.
Ole Miss’ Matt Corral and Georgia’s JT Daniels will be at Media Days and are looked at as two of the better quarterbacks entering this season, and Auburn’s Bo Nix will also attend as he looks to take the next step under a new head coach and offensive coordinator. There are also a number of other intriguing quarterbacks to look out for, including Missouri’s Connor Bazelak, Florida’s Emory Jones, and LSU’s Max Johnson.
5. NIL fervor
The talk of college football the last three weeks has been about the NCAA’s new rules regarding name, image and likeness, which have opened the door for student-athletes to sign endorsement deals and create their own merchandise as a means to make money.
Several SEC athletes have taken advantage of the new NIL rules, including Nix and Alabama defensive back Malachi Moore, who signed endorsement deals with Milo’s Sweet Tea; LSU quarterback Myles Brennan and Texas A&M running back Isaiah Spiller, who are promoting Raising Cane’s; and the entire Arkansas offensive line, which agreed to a deal with a local barbecue restaurant.