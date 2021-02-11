 Skip to main content
Listen and watch now: O-A News Overtime Episode 2: So there's a chance
Listen and watch now: O-A News Overtime Episode 2: So there's a chance

The Opelika-Auburn News' Jordan Hill, Justin Lee and Sara Palczewski take a look at Auburn's newly approved football facility and the chance of Auburn men's basketball winning in Rupp Arena for the third time in program history on Saturday.

The group also looks ahead to the start of Auburn baseball and softball. Don't forget about Auburn women's basketball's Unique Thompson and her path to breaking a program rebounding record.

Listen below or where you listen to podcasts. Episode available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify. 

