Listen and watch now: O-A News Overtime Episode 20: The Distant Future of 2030

The Opelika-Auburn News' Jordan Hill and Justin Lee talk about what's on the horizon for Auburn football, plus Olympics fever.
For Allen Flanigan and Wes Flanigan, every day in Auburn is a little more like Father’s Day.
So, how hard is Auburn's 2021 schedule going to be? According to several different formulas and experts, the Tigers are set to face one of the toughest slates in the country.
The Tigers lost a would-be summer addition in three-star signee Hal Presley, who entered the transfer portal on Thursday. So, what does his departure mean for the receivers?
"While it is a time of reflection and rejoicing in how far we have come, let it be a reminder to be motivated to push our people forward."
The Basketball Tournament (TBT) announced Monday that War Ready, a team made up of mostly Auburn alums, is set to participate in this year's 64-team tournament.
"When it's actually here it's very different. It's way more exciting and way more special than you could have ever imagined."
The Auburn women's basketball team has signed transfer forward Paris Mullins, head coach Johnnie Harris announced Wednesday.
Isaac Okoro has earned all-rookie recognition after his stellar first season with Cleveland Cavaliers.
Auburn golfer Andrew Kozan earned a spot in next week’s U.S. Open by finishing second in a 36-hole sectional on Monday at the Bear’s Club in Jupiter, Florida.
“I'm super excited for the chance to compete against the pros again ... I’m just very excited to leave it all one the table and just for a chance to make the Olympic team.”
