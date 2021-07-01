 Skip to main content
Listen and watch now: O-A News Overtime Episode 21: It's Always Suni in Tokyo
Listen and watch now: O-A News Overtime Episode 21: It's Always Suni in Tokyo

US Gymnastics Olympic Trials

Auburn gymnastics signee Sunisa Lee competes on the vault during the women’s U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials last Sunday in St. Louis.

 Jeff Roberson, The Associated Press

The Opelika-Auburn News' Jordan Hill and Justin Lee discuss changes coming to name, image and likeness plus Sunisa Lee's path to the Olympics.

