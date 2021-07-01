Listen and watch now: O-A News Overtime Episode 21: It's Always Suni in Tokyo

O-A News Staff
The Opelika-Auburn News' Jordan Hill and Justin Lee discuss changes coming to name, image and likeness plus Sunisa Lee's path to the Olympics.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The Opelika-Auburn News' Jordan Hill and Justin Lee discuss changes coming to name, image and likeness plus Sunisa Lee's path to the Olympics.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Sunisa Lee dazzled on bars, performed stellar on the beam, then stuck the landing on vault to finish the first day of the U.S. Olympic Trials …
Sunisa Lee is soaring on the world’s stage. The Auburn Tiger is on her way to Tokyo.
Auburn QB Dematrius Davis wowed in high school thanks to excellent play for four years highlighted by a title-winning Hail Mary throw. Now, Davis wants to shine with the Tigers.
Auburn gymnastics’ Sunisa Lee is one step away from the world’s stage.
“We’re all just kind of trying to soak it all in.” Auburn gymnastics signee Sunisa Lee competes for a spot on the Olympic team tonight at the U.S. Team Trials.
Former Auburn quarterback Chayil Garnett's transfer to Tennessee State means there's only one Tigers QB left from the Gus Malzahn era who came to AU directly from high school.
Watch every routine during Auburn Olympian Sunisa Lee's dazzling performance on Sunday at the U.S. Team Trials, which punched her ticket to Tokyo.
The new NIL era is hitting Auburn. For instant impact, look no further than Sunisa Lee.
War Ready announced Tuesday that former Auburn guard J’Von McCormick will play with the team in this year’s edition of The Basketball Tournament.
“I'm super excited for the chance to compete against the pros again ... I’m just very excited to leave it all one the table and just for a chance to make the Olympic team.”
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.