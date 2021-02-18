Listen and watch now: O-A News Overtime Episode 3: Sports, Snow, and Orlando

The Opelika-Auburn News' Jordan Hill, Justin Lee and Sara Palczewski take a look at former Auburn football coach Gus Malzahn's hiring at UCF and when Auburn spring football camp will begin.
The group also looks at Auburn basketball's upcoming game against LSU and its postponed game against Mississippi State. Don't forget about Auburn softball's freshman pitcher, the start of baseball season and where Auburn gymnastics stands today.
Oh, and the snow. Hill, Lee and Palczewski also talk about the weather.
Listen below or where you listen to podcasts. Episode available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify.