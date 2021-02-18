 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Listen and watch now: O-A News Overtime Episode 3: Sports, Snow, and Orlando
0 comments
alert top story

Listen and watch now: O-A News Overtime Episode 3: Sports, Snow, and Orlando

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Opelika-Auburn News' Jordan Hill, Justin Lee and Sara Palczewski take a look at former Auburn football coach Gus Malzahn's hiring at UCF and when Auburn spring football camp will begin. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The group also looks at Auburn basketball's upcoming game against LSU and its postponed game against Mississippi State. Don't forget about Auburn softball's freshman pitcher, the start of baseball season and where Auburn gymnastics stands today. 

Oh, and the snow. Hill, Lee and Palczewski also talk about the weather.

Listen below or where you listen to podcasts. Episode available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Clearing snow from NFL stadiums requires many hands

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert