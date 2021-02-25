 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Listen and watch now: O-A News Overtime Episode 4: Auburn's Unique Year
0 comments
alert top story

Listen and watch now: O-A News Overtime Episode 4: Auburn's Unique Year

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Opelika-Auburn News' Jordan Hill, Justin Lee and Sara Palczewski talk about Auburn women's basketball's Unique Thompson and her record-setting week and the latest news in Auburn football. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The group also takes a look at Auburn basketball's Sharife Cooper, his injury and if he's played his last game in an Auburn uniform. The trio also talks about where the state of the Auburn basketball program is, the latest in Auburn gymnastics, soccer, baseball and softball.

Listen below or where you listen to podcasts. Episode available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert