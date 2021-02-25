Listen and watch now: O-A News Overtime Episode 4: Auburn's Unique Year

The Opelika-Auburn News' Jordan Hill, Justin Lee and Sara Palczewski talk about Auburn women's basketball's Unique Thompson and her record-setting week and the latest news in Auburn football.

The group also takes a look at Auburn basketball's Sharife Cooper, his injury and if he's played his last game in an Auburn uniform. The trio also talks about where the state of the Auburn basketball program is, the latest in Auburn gymnastics, soccer, baseball and softball.