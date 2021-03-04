Listen and watch now: O-A News Overtime Episode 5: Where to go after Flo

The Opelika-Auburn News' Jordan Hill, Justin Lee and Sara Palczewski talk about Auburn's decision to part ways with women's basketball coach Terri Williams-Flournoy and where the program needs to go.

The group also takes a look at the latest Auburn football news. The trio talks about Auburn basketball's Sharife Cooper and if he's played his last game in an Auburn uniform and Justin Powell's road to recovery.

The group also talks about where the state the latest in Auburn gymnastics, baseball and softball.

Listen below or where you listen to podcasts. Episode available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify.