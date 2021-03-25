Listen and watch now: O-A News Overtime Episode 8: Open Practice, Open Season

The Opelika-Auburn News' Jordan Hill, Justin Lee and Sara Palczewski talk about Auburn football's first open practice and the latest news from Auburn's spring football season.
The trio talks about Jamal Johnson transferring from Auburn basketball and who Auburn is looking to add from the transfer portal. We've also got the latest with Auburn softball and baseball.
And the group didn't forget March Madness and the explosion of brackets being busted.
Listen below or where you listen to podcasts. Episode available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify.