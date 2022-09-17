Listen now: O-A News Overtime Episode 80: Auburn football’s future after embarrassment against Penn State

Justin Lee and Adam Cole discuss the future of the Auburn football program after an unacceptable performance against Penn State.
Listen above or wherever you listen to podcasts. Episodes are available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify.
“They’re on your campus. They’re drinking your lemonade. And I know you’re absolutely sinking them with Southern hospitality. Bless their hearts. They didn’t even know what hit them.”
English had committed to the Tigers in July. He was considered the highest-ranked recruit in their 2023 class, according to 247Sports.
“He was an Auburn icon.” Jim Fyff’s legendary voice still echoes across the Plains, 20 seasons after his final call against Penn State.
“It could be something fun. It could also be the digging up of an old curse. However you see it, it matters to you because Auburn matters to you.”
It’s the same bad offense as the bowl game. It isn’t so much the fact that Auburn lost Saturday. It’s how Auburn lost.
"We saw it all across the country on Saturday. Appalachian State danced on Texas A&M. Marshall celebrated Notre Dame’s downfall."
The facemasks were worn for the first time last season during Auburn's win against Ole Miss. Prior to that, they hadn't been donned since the mid-1980s.
Grading Auburn’s performance against San Jose State:
"I love them, and if it's something that we're able to do, that wouldn't be something I'd be against," Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin said Wednesday on the SEC coaches teleconference.
Here's some stuff that might be helpful if you're driving over for the big game, or even if you're just sitting on the couch.
