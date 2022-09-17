 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Listen now: O-A News Overtime Episode 80: Auburn football’s future after embarrassment against Penn State

  • Updated
  • 0
Auburn vs Penn State

Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin looks on from the sideline during the second half. Auburn vs Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 17 in Auburn, Ala.

 Adam Sparks /

Justin Lee and Adam Cole discuss the future of the Auburn football program after an unacceptable performance against Penn State.

Listen above or wherever you listen to podcasts. Episodes are available on Apple PodcastsGoogle Podcasts and Spotify.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Harsin: Orange jerseys 'not too far-fetched'

Harsin: Orange jerseys 'not too far-fetched'

"I love them, and if it's something that we're able to do, that wouldn't be something I'd be against," Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin said Wednesday on the SEC coaches teleconference.

Watch Now: Related Video

Roger Federer announces retirement from tennis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert