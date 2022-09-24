 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AU FOOTBALL

Listen now: O-A News Overtime Episode 81: Is it a mask or is it just delusion?

  • Updated
  • 0
Auburn vs Missouri

Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin waves to the crowd after the game. Auburn vs Missouri on Saturday, Sept. 24 in Auburn, Ala.

 Adam Sparks /

Justin Lee and Adam Cole of the Opelika-Auburn News offer instant reaction to Auburn's awful game with Missouri.

Listen above or wherever you listen to podcasts. Episodes are available on Apple PodcastsGoogle Podcasts and Spotify.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Who can afford to buy the Phoenix Suns?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert