Listen now: O-A News Overtime Episode 82: Lost keys and a lame duck coach

Auburn vs LSU

Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin and LSU head coach Brian Kelly meet at midfield after the game. Auburn vs LSU on Saturday, Oct. 1 in Auburn, Ala.

Justin Lee and Adam Cole discuss Bryan Harsin’s contract and the inevitable change coming to Auburn football.

Listen above or wherever you listen to podcasts. Episodes are available on Apple PodcastsGoogle Podcasts and Spotify.

