Listen now: O-A News Overtime Episode 84: Go crazy, Auburn

Toomer's Corner is rolled and Cadillac is a winning coach — and Justin Lee, Adam Cole and Callie Stanford share their thoughts.
Listen above or wherever you listen to podcasts. Episodes are available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify.
The Auburn gymnastics team officially added three more touted prospects to the program on Wednesday, on the opening day of the signing period for the class of 2023.
“Coach Raymond Farmer means the world to me,” Williams said. When Farmer heard that, he was blown away. “Really, it makes you feel like the job you did for 44 years was worth time.”
Cadillac Williams' first game at Jordan-Hare Stadium as Auburn's interim head coach will be a sellout.
Daniels is a standout rising junior at Auburn High School and is the daughter of former Auburn men’s basketball star Marquis Daniels.
“Auburn football is going to be OK, fellas,” he told the team.
As it turns out, you don’t even have to be an Auburn football player for a dream to come true in this peculiar place.
You’re being called back to your post.
Cadillac Williams is calling for the noise.
"It was sad, but he wished nothing but the best and he let us know he'd be fine and that we'd be good, too.”
Cohen said he's been told he will have the final say on the hiring of Auburn's next football coach.
