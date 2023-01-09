Listen now: O-A News Overtime Episode 86: Why isn’t Sharife Cooper in the NBA?

After Sharife Cooper scored 43 points in the G-League on Sunday night, Bruce Pearl sent out a call: “Give the man a chance,” he posted on Twitter. “Special beyond compare!”

Cooper neared a triple-double in another strong performance in the NBA’s developmental league. He had nine rebounds and 10 assists to go along with his 43 points for the Cleveland Charge, the team affiliated with the Cleveland Cavaliers. This season, in four games, he is averaging 31 points per game, the third-best scoring average in the G-League.

Cooper was drafted by the Atlanta Hawks in the second round of the 2021 NBA Draft then spent last year with the Hawks’ G-League organization before starting this year with the Cavaliers’ organization.

“The two spots that Sharife has been in: Atlanta, playing behind Trae (Young) and then now in Cleveland playing behind all those guards — man, it’s just tough, but all he does is worry about what he can control,” Pearl said in part during his press conference Monday. “Everything that kid’s been through since he’s gotten into college, he was mistreated by the NCAA in holding him out, and yet he overcame it.

“What Sharife is doing is putting himself in position for that next team to find him,” Pearl also added.

The Opelika-Auburn News’ Justin Lee and Adam Cole were joined by Justin Ferguson of the Auburn Observer on the latest edition of the O-A News Overtime podcast to dive into why Cooper isn’t in the NBA and what it will take for him to make it — complete with Pearl’s comments from the press conference in full.

