Justin Lee and Adam Cole offer instant reactions after Auburn's season-opening win over UMass.
Listen below or wherever you listen to podcasts. Episodes are available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify.
Justin Lee and Adam Cole offer instant reactions after Auburn's season-opening win over UMass.
Listen below or wherever you listen to podcasts. Episodes are available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Refusing to flinch, resilient Suni Lee got back up on the horse on beam on Sunday at the U.S. Championship.
"Griffin was always that reliable kid. When I think about him back there at safety, that's kind of what I think about."
Auburn's Jarquez Hunter, Nick Mardner, Nehemiah Pritchett, JD Rhym and Caleb Wooden were in street clothes ahead of Saturday's game against UMass.
"I don't do depth charts," Auburn coach Hugh Freeze said. "It's really nonsense.”
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.