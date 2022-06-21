Loachapoka’s JC Hart earns offer from Auburn

Loachapoka’s JC Hart has earned offers that could take him far and wide.

“Small school, big dreams,” his coach said earlier this spring when Hart picked up an offer from Yale. The standout defensive back, who is getting set for his senior season with the Class 1A Indians, had already earned football offers from Army and Navy and two different Ivy League schools. He stands 6-foot-2, runs a blistering 40, and holds a 4.2 GPA. Football will take him places.

But his latest offer would take him just up Highway 14 — onto one of the biggest stages in college football.

Hart picked up an offer from Auburn University on Tuesday after impressing at a camp on campus earlier this summer.

He boasts that he can run a 4.37 40-yard dash. Last season, he did it all for the Loachapoka defense. He finished with 63 solo tackles, 29 assisted tackles, two sacks, seven tackles for loss and five interceptions. He already had offers this spring from UAB, Troy and Jacksonville State in-state. Former Auburn coach Gus Malzahn has also offered him at UCF. But the hometown team in orange and blue became his third SEC offer behind Mississippi State and Missouri.

Hart, curiously, is already enrolled at Auburn: He began taking dual enrollment classes at Auburn last October. Whether he enrolls full-time and joins the Tigers remains to be seen.

Only one football player in the history of either schools has gone from playing at Loachapoka High to Auburn University: Montavis Pitts, who lettered at Auburn in 2003, 2004 and 2005.

