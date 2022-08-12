Loachapoka standout JC Hart commits to Auburn

JC Hart is staying home.

Hart, a two-way standout at Loachapoka High School, announced Friday that he’d be continuing his football career at Auburn — about a 10-minute drive up Highway 14 from where he has played out his high school career.

Hart chose the Tigers over a list of finalists that included former Auburn coach Gus Malzahn’s UCF, Mississippi State and Vanderbilt.

A three-star recruit according to both 247Sports and Rivals, Hart didn’t pick up an offer from Auburn until late June following an impressive showing during an Auburn camp. During camps this June, Hart flashed impressive speed by running a 4.3 40-yard dash.

The 6-foot-2 rising senior plays both receiver and defensive back for Loachapoka, and was a formidable presence on defense as a junior. He finished 2021 with 92 total tackles, two sacks, seven tackles for loss and five interceptions.

According to 247, Hart is the No. 887 nationally, and the No. 85 cornerback in the nation and No. 33 prospect in the state of Alabama’s loaded 2023 class.

Hart had already picked up 19 Division I offers prior to his bid from the Tigers, with in-state programs such as Troy, UAB, Jacksonville State and South Alabama among them. Malzahn and UCF also extended Hart a scholarship offer prior to Auburn, and Mississippi State and Missouri were the two SEC schools to both offer Hart before the Tigers did.

Currently dual-enrolled at Auburn and taking college-level courses, Hart has a 4.2 GPA and has also picked up offers from three Ivy Leagues in Penn, Dartmouth and Yale.

The last Loachapoka player to come to Auburn was Montavis Pitts, who was a three-year letterman for the Tigers.

Auburn now has seven players committed to its 2023 class, four of which are from nearby in Auburn High School’s Bradyn Joiner, Montgomery Catholic’s Jeremiah Cobb and Central-Phenix City’s Karmello English.

Prior to Hart’s commitment, Auburn has the lowest-graded 2023 class in the SEC, but the pledge bumps them ahead of Missouri’s 2023 class. The Tigers still have the fewest current pledges in the conference with seven, two behind Missouri, Ole Miss and Texas A&M.