Loaded lineup: No. 5 Auburn to meet No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 4 Michigan and No. 10 UCLA at Super 16

Auburn’s session at the Super 16 is all top-10 teams, as Auburn has been placed in primetime with the last three national champions in college gymnastics.

No. 5 Auburn is grouped with No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 4 Michigan and No. 10 UCLA at the Super 16 on Jan. 7 in Las Vegas. First rotation for the session is set for 8 p.m. Central.

The story writes itself: The Olympic all-around champion Suni Lee and new-on-the-scene Tigers take on three established power programs.

Lee will also get her chance to compete head-to-head with her former Team USA teammate Jordan Chiles at UCLA.

The Super 16 is bringing 16 teams to Las Vegas to compete in Orleans Arena for a pair of sessions Jan. 6 and a pair of sessions Jan. 7. The participant teams were announced last Monday but the groupings were not announced until Friday.

The Tigers are embracing the challenge of being matched with three of the nation’s elite gymnastics programs.

“I think it’s really important,” Lee said, “because it’s going to put the pressure on us and it’s going to make us want to be better at the beginning of the season going into the rest of the season. And I think that’s one thing that’s really important, to just start off the season strong.

“To just kind of see the end result and see what we could be doing better and what we need to be doing to keep progressing throughout the season and to be healthy for the end.”

Oklahoma won the national title last season and won the title in 2019 before the 2020 postseason was called off due to the spread of COVID-19. Michigan won the national championship in 2021 and UCLA won it in 2018.

Oklahoma even won the national championship in 2017 and 2016, meaning you have to go back to 2015 to find a national champion not in Auburn’s group at the Super 16.

“It’s a significant test, but it’s better than not having a test early in the season,” Auburn head coach Jeff Graba said. “The other thing is, you could go up against teams that maybe don’t scare you as much, but maybe that is exactly what you need, is you need to go up against these teams early and test yourself.

“I’ll tell you, we’re not having to motivate in the gym when they know the first meet of the year is going to be Michigan, Oklahoma and UCLA — in Las Vegas on TV.”

Auburn competed with Oklahoma last season at the national finals in Fort Worth, Texas. The Final Four consisted of Oklahoma, Utah, Florida and Auburn — the outlier of the bunch and the newest team on the national championship scene — and rising sophomore Sophia Groth figures more experience with more top teams will be beneficial for the Tigers starting this season.

“I think, last year, you saw that all the other three teams that were at nationals had been to nationals many, many times,” Groth said. “I think it’s just a great opportunity to get experience especially so early in the season.

“Last year, we competed with only one of out of those four teams at nationals previously, so I think it’ll be great to just have that elite-level caliber of gymnastics so early in the season,” she added.

The Super 16 features five of the top 10 teams in the WCGA preseason poll, with four of those teams being in Auburn’s headliner final session. The meet also features nine of the top 20. Along with Lee and Chiles, their Team USA teammate Jade Carey will also be competing in another session with Oregon State. The Super 16 also invited Fisk, the first team at an HBCU school making its program debut.

Broadcast information for the Super 16 has not yet been announced.