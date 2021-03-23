Local recruits impressed by Auburn football's open spring practice

Story said he liked seeing Eason in action and watching the defensive linemen consistently come off the ball and make plays. Story, who is a four-star recruit per 247 Sports, added that a day doesn’t go by without the Auburn coaching staff contacting him in some form or fashion and that Saturday’s practice was worthwhile since he still can’t see the coaches in person.

“It was great because I know I could end up there, you never know. It just depends on where God takes me,” Story said. “It was just great going out there to see how practice is, how they move around, how they act at practice and how they do practice.”

Story said his recruitment has picked up since his junior year of basketball ended, and along with fielding constant calls from coaches he’s stayed busy on the field. Story and Harris were among the players who participated in the Under Armour All-America Camp in Atlanta on Sunday.

After the day was said and done, Story said he was pleased with his overall performance.

“It was a great camp. It was a great experience to get out there and compete among the best,” Story said. “I’m happy with what I was able to do, but there’s always room for improvement, you know? You can always continue to get better.”