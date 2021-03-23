Local recruits impressed by Auburn football's open spring practice

Thanks to the NCAA’s extended dead period, recruits have been unable to have face-to-face contact with college coaches since the coronavirus pandemic began last March.
Auburn’s decision to open up its Saturday practice to the public meant recruits could attend as well, and a handful of local prospects took advantage.
Auburn High linebacker and Auburn University commit Powell Gordon, Lanett defensive lineman Caden Story and Beauregard offensive lineman Eston Harris were among the roughly 3,000 people in Jordan-Hare Stadium to watch the Tigers go through their third spring practice.
The roughly two-and-a-half hour session gave each of the players a chance to watch the new Auburn staff in action and perhaps offered a glimpse at what they can expect if they join the team.
“It was a good experience. There’s a recruiting dead period, and I really don’t get to interact with anything Auburn University. Them opening it up to the public made it a great experience to me,” said Gordon, who committed to Auburn on Feb. 25. “It’s cool just to kind of feel a small piece of the atmosphere, you know? It was pretty loud, and there wasn’t even that many people. Maybe over 1,000 or something like that, and they were pretty loud.”
Gordon said he was impressed by the linebackers as he watched them go through drills and by the fact Auburn’s coaches were involved throughout the practice. He felt Saturday’s practice was very organized and showed him exactly how the coaching staff goes about its business.
Gordon said he and some of his Auburn High teammates sat in the stands along with Harris — a 6-foot-6, 275-pound rising senior who 247 Sports considers to be a three-star prospect — and some of Harris’ teammates from Beauregard. The two talked during the practice, and Gordon believes Harris, who has 32 scholarship offers, is interested in going to Auburn.
Gordon explained having already committed puts him in a great spot because he can focus solely on his senior year of high school, but Saturday’s practice gave him a chance to look even further ahead.
“It was great to kind of get like a look into the future and see what it’s going to be like,” Gordon said. “It actually looked a lot like our practice [at Auburn High], so that was a good sign.”
Gordon is one of two local Auburn commitments in the class of 2022. The other commit, Opelika defensive back Jarell Stinson, was out of school for spring break last week and did not attend the open practice.
While Gordon is already set to become a Tiger, Story is still weighing his options.
Story said Saturday was a great experience for him and that he enjoyed watching the players and coaches move around and the way practice was organized. He was especially struck by new defensive line coach Nick Eason, who was active throughout the practice and was audible for most of the afternoon.
Story said he liked seeing Eason in action and watching the defensive linemen consistently come off the ball and make plays. Story, who is a four-star recruit per 247 Sports, added that a day doesn’t go by without the Auburn coaching staff contacting him in some form or fashion and that Saturday’s practice was worthwhile since he still can’t see the coaches in person.
“It was great because I know I could end up there, you never know. It just depends on where God takes me,” Story said. “It was just great going out there to see how practice is, how they move around, how they act at practice and how they do practice.”
Story said his recruitment has picked up since his junior year of basketball ended, and along with fielding constant calls from coaches he’s stayed busy on the field. Story and Harris were among the players who participated in the Under Armour All-America Camp in Atlanta on Sunday.
After the day was said and done, Story said he was pleased with his overall performance.
“It was a great camp. It was a great experience to get out there and compete among the best,” Story said. “I’m happy with what I was able to do, but there’s always room for improvement, you know? You can always continue to get better.”