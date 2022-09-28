Locked and reloaded: Auburn baseball returns to diamond with standout signing class

At the conclusion of this year’s MLB Draft, Auburn was already in a great position.

Eight Tigers had been taken, marking the second-most in the program’s history and the most it had taken in the top 20 rounds. Just as significant, though, were some of the names that remained unselected after the draft’s end.

Ike Irish, Hayden Murphy, Chris Stanfield, Zach Crotchfelt didn’t hear their names called in July, and though they may be unknown to the layman Auburn baseball fan, they’ve been some of the coveted gems of the program’s 2022 recruiting class.

Their unselected status meant Auburn’s class remained wholly intact, a rare achievement for a program that had four top-100 high school commits. As Auburn began fall ball practices last week, it brought in a 24-man class with consensus top-10 status, being ranked No. 5 nationally by Perfect Game, No. 6 by Baseball America and No. 8 by Collegiate Baseball.

“Every program strives for that, whether they say they do or not,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson said. “What we know is we got good young players. So that’s exciting for me, of where these guys are gonna make an unbelievable impact on our program.”

According to Perfect Game, this is the first time since 2018 that Auburn hasn’t had a high school commit selected in the draft and sign with a franchise in the same year as his class. It’s the first time since at least 2007 — the extent to which Perfect Game’s records go back — that Auburn hasn’t had a high school commit drafted.

That’s in part because Auburn’s four top-100 recruits — Irish, Murphy, Stanfield and Crotchfelt — said no to the pros beforehand, Thompson said. Irish, Murphy and Crotchfelt were considered top-200 prospects by MLB.com, meaning they would have been selected within the first six rounds based on the sites’ ranking.

Thirteen schools had multiple top-100 recruits, but the only programs that didn’t lose any to the draft were TCU, Virginia, North Carolina State and South Carolina, none of which had more than two.

“I think they want to be big leaguers, but they wanted to come through here,” Thompson said. “They want those three years of development, staying with their peer group, playing at the highest level of amateur baseball that you can get. I think they wanted this path.

“In years past, we’ve always had trouble getting that whole recruiting class to campus. This group stayed together, and I can already say how close they are now.”

In Thompson’s eyes, the high-school talent Auburn corralled doesn’t end with that quartet. He mentioned Drew Nelson, a Troy native and two-way player who won four state titles at Pike Liberal Arts Schools. He also said Gavin Miller, an Oakdale, Pa. native, could contend for the starting third baseman job as a true freshman.

Auburn’s 14 high school signees are joined by 10 college transfers, including a first baseman in Cooper McMurray, who started 33 games at Kansas last season. Justin Kirby, a power-hitting outfielder from Kent State, is someone who’s stood out to both Thompson and Kason Howell.

“The guy, he’s got some pop, and he’s a great hitter,” Howell said. “He’s very mature, very professional about how he goes about things. Great addition to the team on the experience that he brings.”

This class marks a peak for Auburn in the Butch Thompson era, as it’s the highest-ranked class of his tenure. He’s hopeful that’ll change, and there’s potential for it. Perfect Game’s rankings for 2023 and 2024 classes are far from finalized, but both include Auburn in their top 10 to this point.

“Players want to play with great people and have a chance to win championships together, so I hope this signifies that,” Thompson said. “These good (prospects) start hanging out together and they want to get hooked up. So (assistant coach and recruiting coordinator Karl Nonemaker) has done an amazing job of recruiting these amazing families.

“I think we’ve solidified, at least, our program; people know who we are. I think we’re here long enough now where there’s a real identity to our program. Just keep waking up every day trying to work hard and make sure you’re continuing to track that.”