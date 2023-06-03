Southern Miss had a penchant for leaving the yard Saturday, as the No. 2-seed Golden Eagles blasted four home runs to give top-seeded Auburn a season-ending 7-2 loss.

The hot streak that Auburn baseball was once riding this season saw its flame officially burn out with the defeat, and the program suffered its quickest bounce from an NCAA Tournament in the Butch Thompson era.

Auburn (34-23-1) managed eight hits against the Golden Eagles, barely escaping a season-ending shutout with a two-run, three-hit sixth inning. It had just two hits until that frame, as third baseman Bryson Ware and shortstop Cole Foster accounted for the Tigers’ only three baserunners and those hits.

This marked the third time this year Auburn didn’t have an extra-base hit in a game. One of those was during the regular season, on April 16 in a loss to Alabama. The second came Friday when the Tigers were upset by No. 4-seed Penn in extra innings.

The Golden Eagles saw an incredibly efficient day at the plate against Auburn starting pitcher Tommy Vail. He was in the game for 4⅓ innings and gave up just four hits. Three of those, however, were home runs and they accounted for five of Southern Miss’ (42-18) seven runs.

After turning to Konner Copeland for one inning, Auburn had to call on another arm in Chase Isbell, who closed out the game with one run allowed in the final 3⅔ innings. The one run also came on a homer.