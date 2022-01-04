Looking at Auburn’s options at wide receiver following Kobe Hudson’s departure

Following an unexpected turn of events Monday, the Auburn Tigers once again face real questions at wide receiver.

Sophomore receiver Kobe Hudson’s departure from Auburn puts the team in a precarious position when it comes to its receiving corps in 2022. Hudson became the Tigers’ most reliable wide receiver over the course of 2021, and by season’s end he led the team in receptions and receiving yards and tied for the team lead in receiving touchdowns despite missing one game.

Depending on what senior Shedrick Jackson decides to do, the Tigers could very well be replacing their top three receivers from 2021 — the exact same challenge they faced after the 2020 campaign.

Jackson has the option of using his extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA due to the coronavirus, though he has yet to announce his intentions. The senior was second on the team in receptions (40) and receiving yards (527), making his return incredibly valuable for what seems set to be an even younger group than it was this year.

Hudson headlines the receivers we know won’t be back in 2022, a group that includes Demetris Robertson, who used his last year of eligibility in 2021; and Elijah Canion, who transferred to Purdue after the season.