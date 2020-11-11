Looking forward: Auburn tries to navigate unusual bye week amid coronavius cases

Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn said the Tigers are taking it day by day as they prepare for the unknowns that come in their unexpected bye week this week.
Given all the variables the Tigers are facing before their Tennessee game on Nov. 21, that’s practically all they can do.
Malzahn and the Tigers are continuing to prepare virtually this week after he announced Tuesday that nine players and three staff members tested positive for the coronavirus. Malzahn announced Wednesday that an additional player has tested positive and that roughly 10 players are in quarantine due to contact-tracing protocols.
“This year is very unique like we knew it would be, and we were fortunate. Like I said, we had seven straight weeks without any positives, and we played six straight games. I don't know if anybody, at the first of this thing when it started would have thought that,” Malzahn said. “We knew there was probably going to be a week or so that we had to deal with some things. It just happens to be that it's this week. And so [we’re] just adjusting and getting prepared to play these last four games.”
Malzahn explained Tuesday that the Tigers’ coaches are still working by watching film and that the players are kept in the loop virtually. The eighth-year Tigers head coach said the team is relying on their experience from fall camp, when a similar outbreak occurred and the team was able to get things back under control relatively quickly.
Publicly, Auburn appeared to have no issues by Monday, when it became increasingly clear that Mississippi State would not have enough scholarship players to keep their Saturday meeting on the schedule. Then came Malzahn’s Tuesday morning press conference in which he announced the positive tests, which he declined to give a date to other than to say they happened during the bye week after the LSU victory on Oct. 31.
As Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach explained on Wednesday, it wasn’t evident right away to him which team in Saturday’s matchup caused the game to be postponed.
"I don't know who beat who to the courthouse so to speak on the COVID thing, whether Auburn got there first or we did,” Leach said Wednesday. “Basically we test around here all the time, and those things started to add up and we were below the threshold."
As several Auburn players heal up, Malzahn continues to look to the future.
Malzahn has stressed throughout the fall the importance of teams improving through the course of the season, which he believes the Tigers have been able to do. He said the team wishes it could have kept the game Saturday while knowing 2020 is a unique year, adding that he remains confident his players will adjust and be ready to play against the Volunteers.
Malzahn declined to speculate whether the players being held out due to the coronavirus would be back to play Tennessee and explained that only time would tell on that issue.
“I think you've got to be prepared for what you're dealing with. Things change on a day-by-day basis, so you've got to be flexible. But we have plenty of time to prepare right now,” Malzahn said. “Our No. 1 goal is to get this thing under control, and that's what we're trying to do right now. Like I said, we feel real strong we'll be able to do that in a short period of time. But we're preparing off the field for Tennessee right now.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!