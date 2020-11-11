Looking forward: Auburn tries to navigate unusual bye week amid coronavius cases

Publicly, Auburn appeared to have no issues by Monday, when it became increasingly clear that Mississippi State would not have enough scholarship players to keep their Saturday meeting on the schedule. Then came Malzahn’s Tuesday morning press conference in which he announced the positive tests, which he declined to give a date to other than to say they happened during the bye week after the LSU victory on Oct. 31.

As Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach explained on Wednesday, it wasn’t evident right away to him which team in Saturday’s matchup caused the game to be postponed.

"I don't know who beat who to the courthouse so to speak on the COVID thing, whether Auburn got there first or we did,” Leach said Wednesday. “Basically we test around here all the time, and those things started to add up and we were below the threshold."

As several Auburn players heal up, Malzahn continues to look to the future.

Malzahn has stressed throughout the fall the importance of teams improving through the course of the season, which he believes the Tigers have been able to do. He said the team wishes it could have kept the game Saturday while knowing 2020 is a unique year, adding that he remains confident his players will adjust and be ready to play against the Volunteers.