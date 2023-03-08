Auburn and Arkansas men’s basketball haven’t had many dull matchups since the Razorbacks hired Eric Musselman as their coach in 2019.

Outside of a 12-point loss in 2020 and a 72-59 upset of then-No. 13 Arkansas this season, Bruce Pearl’s Auburn program has always played a Musselman-led Arkansas squad close.

Three of the programs’ five face offs have been won by fewer than four points, with an average margin of victory of all five games sitting at 6.8 points. Two of those five games have gone to overtime, too, the latest of which saw then-No. 1 Auburn toppled in Fayetteville in 2022.

Matchup No. 6 will occur Thursday, when No. 7 seed Auburn plays No. 10 seed Arkansas at 6 p.m. CDT in the SEC Tournament in Nashville. With five contests between these coaches, and several theatrical results, is this turning into a rivalry?

“Y'all know it,” Auburn guard Wendell Green Jr. said. “Their fans, they probably hate me more than Bama fans, you know?”

Green Jr., who was named All-SEC on Monday, took the final shot of regulation in Auburn’s 80-76 overtime loss in Fayetteville last season. He exacted his revenge this season with a 19-point performance in the Tigers’ win against the Razorbacks in January; their first against the program since 2020.

“I’m not going to jump into that,” Pearl said of the rivalry conversation. “If it is a rivalry, it’s because we played them and they have beaten us and lost some close games.”

Pearl added, too, that he “almost got killed in a court-storm” after last year’s loss at Bud Walton Arena.

“We don’t like Arkansas,” Green Jr. said. “It’s a lot of intensity between us and Arkansas, so going into it we know that. We just got to come ready. We beat them this year. Played them one time, so we know they’re trying to get that get-back on us.”

Auburn cruised to this season’s win against Arkansas with relative ease, leading for nearly all 40 minutes and by as much as 15. But it’s been a much different season for the Razorbacks since.

The Razorbacks were two games removed from an upset at LSU ahead of coming to Neville Arena, and they had struggled to shoot well from 3 for much of the year. In their 16 games since, they’ve only shot worse than 30% percent from deep on four occasions.

Nick Smith Jr., Arkansas’ touted five-star recruit, missed the first matchup. He won’t miss the second, and he’s averaged 14.6 points per game since returning from injury in February.

“You look at their last five games, they're shooting 38% from three,” Pearl said. “Devo Davis is making two a game. Nick's making two a game. … I'd say it'll be a tough matchup, but one we want."