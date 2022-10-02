LSU’s Brian Kelly thanks staff at East Alabama Medical Center after treating Sevyn Banks

After a scary injury early in the Auburn-LSU game Saturday, LSU senior Sevyn Banks was taken to the East Alabama Medical Center where he was treated and released before the end of the game.

LSU head coach Brian Kelly on Sunday thanked the staff at EAMC for their work with Banks, along with the Auburn’s medical team and LSU’s own trainers and doctors. Banks returned to the stadium before the end of the game.

Banks went down on the game’s opening kickoff. Auburn player Wesley Steiner saw his injury and immediately jumped up and down gesticulating for the LSU trainers to come to the field to treat Banks. The stadium fell into a hush as Banks was carefully carted out.

Later in the game it was announced that, after a series of tests at the hospital, Banks was alert and mobile and had been cleared to leave the hospital and return to the stadium.

“A special thanks to the Auburn medical team, staff at East Alabama Medical Center and Beau Lowery and our trainers and doctors for their work last night,” Kelly posted to Twitter on Sunday morning.

Steiner posted shortly after the game: “For all those that believe in prayer please pray for Sevyn Banks long term health and swift recovery to playing football. He suffered and injury tonight at Jordan-Hare and it struck me deeply. He was being responsive. Thank Jesus for that one. I just want others to pray for him.”