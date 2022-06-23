Making history again: Smith, Kessler hope to make it a NBA Draft for the books

During a Tuesday press conference, Auburn men’s basketball coach Bruce Pearl pointed out a phrase in the program’s locker room at Neville Arena — “Make History.”

“One of the very first things you see on the wall is, ‘Make History.’ It’s right in the middle of our AU logo,” Pearl said. “We put that up years ago because there has been great history and tradition of Auburn basketball, and I wanted the guys that come to Auburn to try to add to that history.”

With Thursday’s NBA Draft, Auburn could make even more history, as Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler are both projected to be first-round picks, with Smith possibly going as high as No. 1 overall.

Should Smith be selection by the Orlando Magic with the first pick Thursday, he’d be the men’s basketball program’s first No. 1 selection, and he’d put Auburn athletics in rare company, as it’d be the third school all-time to produce a top pick in the NBA, MLB and NFL drafts, along with LSU and UCLA.

“Getting Jabari and Walker to go in the first round if it indeed happens, which I believe it will — Jabari hopefully goes No. 1 and Walker hopefully goes in the late teens or early 20’s — man, it’s just what we’re here to do,” Pearl said. “We’re here to win championships and we’re here to get the guys from here to there at Auburn. That’s what our job is. And there’s no better way to get from here to there than to win a championship and get drafted and sign a contract.

“Those guys are humble, they’re hungry, they’re both incredibly hard working and they both love Auburn. They loved their time here and Auburn and they’re both going to be great ambassadors for Auburn.”

To call Smith a projected first-round pick is almost an understatement. The forward is near-lock for the No. 1 pick according to projections from several outlets, including ESPN, The Ringer and The Athletic.

Smith already made Auburn history when he signed with the program in November 2020, becoming the Tigers’ highest-rated signee ever. He then continued to blaze his way through program history books in his lone year on the Plains, as he garnered the most All-American honors of any Tiger in history while breaking the program record for most 3-pointers made by a freshman.

The Fayetteville, Ga., native’s efforts were at the forefront of a historic year for Auburn, as the Tigers grabbed the Southeastern Conference regular-season crown, a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament and landed a No. 1 ranking for the first time in program history.

Pearl said Tuesday he had never really thought about Smith being a No. 1 draft pick until Auburn’s Nov. 24 game against UConn in the Battle 4 Atlantis. A 115-109, double-overtime loss, Smith had 22 points.

“When I saw him compete in the Battle 4 Atlantis, three nights in a row against, you know, really good teams,” Pearl said. “’OK. This one here’s different. This one here is different.’”

Kessler is bound to become the seventh NBA Draft selection of the Bruce Pearl era at Auburn, including former Tiger Davion Mitchell. He and Smith’s selections will put Pearl in a new fold among Auburn head coaches, as he’ll have surpassed Cliff Ellis for NBA Draft selections and have the second-most NBA draft selections of any Auburn coach.

Should Kessler hear his name called in the first round, though, Pearl will have the most first-round draft selections of any coach in Auburn history. It’s unclear where the defensive big man will fall, as he’s projected as high as No. 18 overall and as low as No. 48 overall.

The Naismith Defensive Player of the Year, Kessler came to Auburn after a year at North Carolina and provided a rim protector in the front court, leading both the Tigers and the country with 155 blocks.

Kessler was Auburn’s second-leading scorer last season, and Pearl said Tuesday that, as he transitions to the NBA, he imagines Kessler will evolve offensively, largely as a 3-point shooter.

“I’m excited for that,” Pearl said. “He’s going to have to shoot a better percentage, but he will because the first thing you got to do is be willing to take the shot, get your feet ready, the ball ready, your mind ready. And Walker has already had that transition.

“If Walker came back to Auburn next year, he would’ve looked a lot more like Jabari Smith from the standpoint of being that aggressive taking those shots.

