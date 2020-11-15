Mallory Mooney's goal gives Auburn double-overtime victory over Georgia

Freshman midfielder Mallory Mooney scored the golden goal in the opening seconds of double overtime as Auburn defeated Georgia 2-1 in the second round of the SEC Soccer Tournament Sunday night.

Mooney one-timed a cross from Alyssa Malonson into the back of the net just 14 seconds into the second overtime period. The goal was the first of the career for Mooney and sent Auburn to the SEC Tournament quarterfinals for the first time since 2016.

"All season we've been talking about making the far-post run, the near-post run," Mooney said. "I saw Alyssa running down the sideline. She dribbled right past the girl. I knew this was my chance to make the far-post run and I made it. Just an easy, tap-in goal for the win."

Malonson received a pass from Hailey Whitaker at the top left corner of the 18-yard box and beat her defender around the left edge before making the cross in front of frame to Mooney. The senior midfielder was all over the attacking third of the field and matched a career high with two assists in the contest.

"It feels amazing," Malonson said. "We've been waiting for a moment like this the whole time we've been at Auburn, and I'm so excited to move on and be able to stay at the beach for another couple of days."