Malonson named SEC Defender of the Year, Haddock and Arias tabbed All-SEC

Despite making a position change midway through the season, the Spring, Texas native has been instrumental in leading the Tigers to seven shutouts, including a league-best five in SEC play. The 20th overall pick in last year’s NWSL Draft, Malonson has also pitched in by matching a career high with eight points on two goals and four assists, and she is now tied for eighth in program history with 23 career assists. Malonson was named the SEC Defensive Player of the Week following the first weekend of the season and has been recognized by Top Drawer Soccer on three occasions this year.

After tying for the team lead in points and earning SEC All-Freshman Team honors a season ago, Haddock enters the postseason leading Auburn and ranking top 10 in the SEC in goals (nine), assists (seven) and points (25). The Bowling Green, Kentucky native finished the conference season three points shy of the league lead with 12 points on four goals and four assists against SEC competition.