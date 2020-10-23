Malzahn eyes the return of several injured Auburn players

The Auburn Tigers are not alone in being a team that has dealt with injuries this fall. Luckily for Gus Malzahn, it looks like several key players are on their way back to the field.

Malzahn addressed the status of several players going into the Ole Miss game on Saturday. While linebacker K.J. Britt is expected to miss another month after thumb surgery, Malzahn was optimistic that the Tigers were in good shape as far as other banged-up players coming back soon.

When asked if the team was healthier Sunday after the South Carolina game than it was the week before, Malzahn made it clear there was no doubt that was the case.

“We definitely are. It was a pretty physical game yesterday. Had a guy or two get banged up. We made it through fairly healthy, and we just got off the practice field a little bit ago,” Malzahn said. “All the guys were at least out there, but we’ll see as it gets closer to Tuesday that status of some of the guys that are banged up. We are healthier than we were going into the Arkansas game, so you can see that.”

True freshman running back Tank Bigsby has been a revelation for the Tigers’ running game this fall, but according to Malzahn he should have more help relatively soon.