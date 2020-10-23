Malzahn eyes the return of several injured Auburn players

The Auburn Tigers are not alone in being a team that has dealt with injuries this fall. Luckily for Gus Malzahn, it looks like several key players are on their way back to the field.
Malzahn addressed the status of several players going into the Ole Miss game on Saturday. While linebacker K.J. Britt is expected to miss another month after thumb surgery, Malzahn was optimistic that the Tigers were in good shape as far as other banged-up players coming back soon.
When asked if the team was healthier Sunday after the South Carolina game than it was the week before, Malzahn made it clear there was no doubt that was the case.
“We definitely are. It was a pretty physical game yesterday. Had a guy or two get banged up. We made it through fairly healthy, and we just got off the practice field a little bit ago,” Malzahn said. “All the guys were at least out there, but we’ll see as it gets closer to Tuesday that status of some of the guys that are banged up. We are healthier than we were going into the Arkansas game, so you can see that.”
True freshman running back Tank Bigsby has been a revelation for the Tigers’ running game this fall, but according to Malzahn he should have more help relatively soon.
Sophomore D.J. Williams played sparingly against South Carolina after dealing with a shoulder and toe injury this fall, but Malzahn said he thought he was getting closer to full go. Shaun Shivers has missed the last three games, but Malzahn said on Thursday that the junior will be back against the Rebels.
Shivers and Williams’ return to form has Malzahn optimistic that the Tigers’ rushing attack can only get better from here.
“Shaun Shivers is one of our team leaders. You talk about a guy that had a phenomenal fall camp and really had a really good first half against Kentucky and then got hurt. That'll definitely help when he gets back,” Malzahn said. “The fact that our five offensive linemen, like I said the other night, they practiced for the first time Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday of the same week — all five all in the same position — then they go out there and take the next step forward. We can build upon that, so that's really very encouraging. Now we've just got to do it.”
Auburn has been dealing with injuries on the defensive line, but Malzahn said he thought the unit was healthier than they were a week ago. Zykeivous Walker was banged up and did not play against South Carolina, while Marquis Burks did not play after being sick last week and missing practice.
Elsewhere on defense, Malzahn gave a positive prognosis for defensive backs Jaylin Simpson and Marco Domio. Malzahn expected both to be able to practice this week, and if they are able to do so he anticipates both being able to play against the Rebels.
Simpson played on a limited basis against the Gamecocks after missing the previous two games due to injury, while Domio warmed up pre-game but ultimately did not play after missing the team’s first three games.
If it comes to pass, Simpson and Domio’s return to full health couldn’t come at a better time. Auburn will face an Ole Miss offense that has been prolific in the passing game this fall, which means the Tigers will likely have to be all hands on deck in Oxford.
“Jaylin and Marco Domio, both of them have really good skill sets, and both of them, I think, are really solid cover guys. That does nothing but help,” Malzahn said. “We’ve been a little bit thin the last couple of weeks, but getting those two guys back will definitely help us.”
