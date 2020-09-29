Malzahn, players brush off timing change to Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry

For the first time since 1936, the Auburn Tigers will face off with the Georgia Bulldogs before November. While Saturday’s edition of the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry is a break from tradition, Tigers head coach Gus Malzahn and his players don’t seem too concerned about the change of pace.
Auburn was already slated to play Georgia earlier in the year — the game had been scheduled for Oct. 10 — before the pandemic swept the country and the SEC decided to alter its plans to a 10-game, all-conference schedule. Malzahn explained the overall setup of the 2020 season and the team’s focus on the task at hand means playing the Bulldogs at a different point in the schedule isn’t much of a concern.
“You know, this year is so unique, it is what it is. It feels exactly as it would toward November, so we know how important it is,” Malzahn said. “This game usually has a direct effect on the East and the West, so it doesn't matter if we're playing today, November or March. You're playing them, and that's that.”
Wide receiver Anthony Schwartz echoed similar thoughts. The junior may have taken on Georgia in November his first two years, but he made it clear that the timing of the game is of little significance to himself and his teammates.
The important part, according to Schwartz, is showing up whenever the game is played ready to show out.
“We can play them early, we can play them late, we can play them in the middle. Shoot, we can even play them after the season is over,” Schwartz said. “It’s just a game they put on our schedule, and we just know we’ve got to turn it up. It doesn’t matter when it falls. We just know we’ve got to be ready. We know they’re going to come for us and they’ve just got to be ready for us, too.”
No. 7 Auburn will travel to Athens to take on a Georgia team that is No. 4 in the nation, a challenge that Tigers defensive lineman Daquon Newkirk welcomes with open arms. The senior said he felt Auburn has routinely played the hardest schedule ever since he joined the program, and the task of taking on one of the nation’s top teams week after week just comes with the territory.
Whether it’s Week 2 or Week 10, Newkirk made it clear he’s eager to show that the Tigers are capable of beating anyone.
“I feel like, since I've been here, Auburn's been playing the toughest schedule in the SEC. And we've been playing the SEC games, and that was the attitude more — it's no big deal. We're used to it. We're used to playing the hardest schedule. We want this. We want to prove everybody wrong.”
What might prove more important for Auburn isn’t the date but the crowd that will be awaiting the Tigers in Sanford Stadium on Saturday. The Bulldogs won’t have the usual 92,746 people in the stands due to social-distancing limitations, which should mean a considerably quieter stadium for the road Tigers to deal with.
Home-field advantage in the SEC seemed less important during a Week 1 in which the road teams went 5-2. Even if there won’t be as many Georgia fans in attendance, Malzahn expects the Bulldogs’ crowd to get loud just like Auburn’s fans did against Kentucky.
“First of all, it's one of the toughest places to play in the league, OK? That's just the facts of the matter. You've got to play good football to have a chance to win. Then, if it's a close game, you've got to find a way to make those plays to win,” Malzahn said. “Like I said earlier, we'll see about the crowd, but we expect it to be loud anyway. We'll know more after the game about — as far as if it's the same or not.”
This year’s matchup between the Tigers and the Bulldog will stand as a break from tradition during a season in which so many firsts are occurring. For Schwartz, all that matters is showing up ready to go when the Tigers face one of their biggest rivals.
“I’m looking forward to any team, but Georgia is a different game for us,” Schwartz said. “We’ve just got to rise up to the occasion. We know what we’re coming with and I feel like we’re going to be ready.”
