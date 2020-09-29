Malzahn, players brush off timing change to Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry

“We can play them early, we can play them late, we can play them in the middle. Shoot, we can even play them after the season is over,” Schwartz said. “It’s just a game they put on our schedule, and we just know we’ve got to turn it up. It doesn’t matter when it falls. We just know we’ve got to be ready. We know they’re going to come for us and they’ve just got to be ready for us, too.”

No. 7 Auburn will travel to Athens to take on a Georgia team that is No. 4 in the nation, a challenge that Tigers defensive lineman Daquon Newkirk welcomes with open arms. The senior said he felt Auburn has routinely played the hardest schedule ever since he joined the program, and the task of taking on one of the nation’s top teams week after week just comes with the territory.

Whether it’s Week 2 or Week 10, Newkirk made it clear he’s eager to show that the Tigers are capable of beating anyone.

“I feel like, since I've been here, Auburn's been playing the toughest schedule in the SEC. And we've been playing the SEC games, and that was the attitude more — it's no big deal. We're used to it. We're used to playing the hardest schedule. We want this. We want to prove everybody wrong.”