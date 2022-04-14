Man behind the medals: Auburn coach Jeff Graba uses ‘crazy’ assignments, calculated roster building to guide Tigers to nationals

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — There’s a method to the madness, Drew Watson agrees.

She would know. She’s been working with Auburn head coach Jeff Graba as long as anyone. The fifth-year senior is in Fort Worth now, gearing up with the rest of her Tiger teammates for the NCAA national championship meet starting Thursday — but earlier this week, her mind went back to Auburn’s practice gym on campus, and the way that she’d walk in for a workout to see the drills Graba had drawn up for the team.

‘Crazy,’ she’d call the assignments. Run through two bar routines in under a minute. Flip around and do your beam routine backwards.

But Watson said her teammates conquered the challenge each time, and now, this postseason, the Tigers have managed to conquer challenge after challenge all the same — all the way to nationals.

“That definitely has prepared us to have the mental toughness to be able to make it this far, I think,” Watson said. “We’re not done yet so I think we’ve just got to keep pushing.”

Auburn competes at 5 p.m. Thursday on ESPN2 in the national semifinals. Graba has led Auburn to the national meet to stand among the final eight teams in the NCAA postseason. Four teams enter Thursday night’s semifinal, and the top two scorers will advance to the final on Saturday.

It’s only the third time Auburn’s ever been among the final eight or fewer teams standing in the postseason, and this is the second time under Graba. If Graba can guide Auburn to the final, Auburn will finish fourth or better in the national tournament for the first time ever.

This year’s team meshed veterans like Watson and standout senior Derrian Gobourne with a stellar freshman recruiting class led by Suni Lee and Sophia Groth, and back in the preseason, while the WCGA had Auburn ranked No. 14, Auburn’s coaches already had the athletes saying they could make nationals this year.

“It’s definitely been him pushing us, but also believing in us,” Gobourne said. “Sometimes we come in here and we do have crazy assignments and we’re like, ‘Oh my gosh, what is he doing?’ But when the time comes, you rely on those assignments.

“Like the second day of regionals, those crazy assignments that we had to do really got us through. Being last after the first rotation, we had to rely on what we knew. So he’s just been really supporting throughout this whole thing and really just believed in all of us, and I feel like that’s what really got us this far.”

Junior Aria Brusch stood on the competition floor in Fort Worth on Wednesday after Auburn’s podium training, and laughed recalling the times Graba and the coaches would have her go backwards on beam: They’d make her warm up facing one direction, then quickly make her switch sides for her real routine — a flip which mostly affected sightlines, but either way was disorienting.

“Only a gymnast would really feel that was different,” Brusch said. “Because if you watched it, you’d be like, ‘It looks like the same way.’”

But she shook her head: “But it’s not (the same) in your head.”

For his part, Graba waved off any allusion to him being the mad scientist of Auburn gymnastics or anything like that. That trick’s been around a long time, he said. If a gymnast has a tendency to want to work one way or the other in the practice gym, making them uncomfortable is the best way to simulate the discomfort to come in the event venue.

“The best way to make both (directions) feel workable is to be in practice and to be workable on your worst. So it’s not a mastermind, it’s been used for years,” Graba laughed. “That doesn’t mean (Brusch) likes it, but it is effective.”

If there is a mastermind move behind Auburn’s ride to nationals this season, it may have come in building this year’s roster and season’s schedule.

Graba said he’s figured for a couple years now that Auburn would have a shot this season. Lee and Groth both committed in their early teenage years and were in the pipeline. Watson and Gobourne both made nationals as freshmen and would overlap with the freshmen as upperclassmen. In the middle are standouts like Brusch and her junior classmate Cassie Stevens, who both carry plenty of heavy lifting.

The staff knew it would have the opportunity to host an NCAA Regional this year, as those are mapped out years in advance. The coaches scheduled a non-conference trip to defending national champion Michigan as well, giving this year’s team an up-close look at a championship-caliber team. Sure enough, Michigan is paired with Auburn along with Florida and Missouri in Thursday’s semifinal.

“We lost one routine from last year and we brought in a really talented freshman class, so I really feel like the whole team including the staff, we all just sort of assumed, like, ‘OK, well, if we were close before, now this needs to be our thing,’” Graba said. “So we started talking about it right away. We wanted to train like it right away. We wanted to set that mentality right away.”

Enter those challenging drills.

Gobourne and Watson both laughed this week of the day they were tasked with flipping through two bar routines in under one minute.

“I mean, I did pretty well, but my forearms were on fire,” Gobourne shook her head. “It was just a lot. Like, you had to be tough to push through two routines in less than a minute.”

Watson laughed saying she didn’t have the same success as Gobourne did.

“I’m pretty sure on my dismount, I remember yelling, like, ‘Watch out below!’ I didn’t know where I was going. I was flying off the bar. I had no idea,” she smiled. “But I think it’s more of a mental challenge. I think that is the purpose of these assignments. It’s going to look crazy. It’s going to seem impossible. And then once you kind of do it, it’s like, ‘Oh, it wasn’t that bad.’ Or, ‘Oh, I could actually do that.’

“So I think that is what we take away from those assignments, is just the mental toughness of getting through those and challenging ourselves and Jeff putting us in the position to conquer that instead of just defeating.”

Thursday at nationals, the Tigers try to conquer one more challenge together.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.