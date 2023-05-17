LAGRANGE, Ga. — It’s been less than two weeks, but Payton Thorne didn’t wait to get rolling at Auburn. Hugh Freeze confirmed Wednesday at an AMBUSH event that the Michigan State transfer quarterback is already on campus.

“Man, he didn't wait,” Freeze said of Thorne. “He's already in there watching film on his own and learning stuff. He's anxious to get with the team and start working out.”

Thorne announced May 5 that he was transferring to the Plains, giving the Tigers a fourth scholarship quarterback, along with Robby Ashford, Holden Geriner and incoming freshman Hank Brown.

The addition of Throne gives Auburn a boon of experience at quarterback that it didn’t have prior. He arrives with 1,826 snaps the past three seasons, 1,668 of which came the past two years as the Spartans’ starter. The only arm to have more than nine snaps of experience on Auburn’s roster beyond Thorne is Ashford, who played 681 snaps last season.

Freeze said the experience of Thorne, particularly as a leader, was significant in his desire to bring him into the program.

“I know that everybody — we talk more about his stats or whatever — but I think that this football team at Auburn right now has missed some leadership, particularly on the offensive side,” Freeze said. “To get that in that room, I think only elevates everybody. The more good leaders you put around them, the more you get them to model that. I feel like he's a mature leader that knows how to prepare.

“He's obviously played Power Five football in a really good conference. He won a lot of games in two years, really — 17 or 18 I guess it is. I think that just elevates that room. And he's tough. He stood in there and got beat up pretty good last year. He took it and kept competing.”

Freeze added, too, that while Thorne has already made a home at the facilities this offseason, Ashford is right there with him.

“Robby's handling things extremely well,” Freeze said. “I'm proud of him for that. Every team at this level is going to have competition at every position if you want to be good. You're going to have four quarterbacks; we're not the only ones. Everybody's going to have them, and we've got to go compete and figure out what's best for our football team. I think it's vital that all of our quarterbacks are doing a lot this summer to prepare.”