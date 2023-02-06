Dazzling on bars to open the meet and razor sharp on beam to close it, Suni Lee’s performance at Alabama last Friday will go down in history in many ways: Her two perfect 10’s helped push her to the best all-around score ever in head-to-head Auburn-Alabama meets. Her first 10 on bars was Auburn’s first-ever perfect 10 in enemy territory in Tuscaloosa, and she followed that with the second-ever such perfect score just three rotations later.

Moreover, every Auburn legend in every sport makes some sort of mark on the rivalry with Alabama, and, in sold-out Coleman Coliseum last Friday night, Tuscaloosa saw Lee’s rivalry moment.

It’ll go down in history in many ways and could be described in many ways, but of course, for the Tigers, it’s just Suni being Suni.

“That’s just who she is, honestly, and we love her for it,” senior Cassie Stevens said with a smile after the meet. Alabama won the meet but Auburn skated away with a strong 197.700 road score.

Lee hit 10’s on bars and beam to go with a 9.900 on vault and a 9.925 on floor. Her all-around score of 39.825 is the best score recorded by any gymnast from either program in any Auburn-Alabama dual meet. She’s the first Auburn gymnast to ever hit two 10’s in one meet, the first Auburn gymnast to hit a 10 in Tuscaloosa, and she’s the first out of any Auburn or Alabama gymnasts to hit two 10’s in one rivalry dual. Her two 10’s Friday were only the second and third perfect scores ever recorded in enemy territory in the history of the rivalry: On Jan. 16, 1993, Alabama’s Dee Foster hit a 10 on vault in Beard-Eaves Memorial Coliseum, and no Alabama gymnast has managed to hit a 10 on Auburn’s campus since.

“It means a lot, especially here at Alabama,” Lee said after the meet, putting a little sportsmanlike emphasis on that last word. The Olympic all-around champ enjoys the rivalry and cherished the win over Alabama at home last season. “We obviously wanted to win. But it felt really good because the past few weeks I haven’t been at my best, so to come out here and do two 10’s is just a great feeling.”

She agreed saying she also think she’s left her mark on the rivalry with last Friday’s performance.

“It just feels great also, [that] this is my first and probably my last time here in this stadium, so to kind of make my mark and get two 10’s is a great feeling,” she said.

Her 10 on bars to open the meet was sensational, but the performance on beam might have been more impressive given the circumstances: Beam is the sport’s pressure cooker, and it doesn’t get any more difficult than performing it in an archrival’s home building. At the time, with Lee up in the anchor spot to end the final rotation, Stevens agreed too that Auburn’s gymnasts were able to sense that Alabama’s comeback was being completed on the other side of the way on floor. Auburn led after two rotations but Alabama delivered just what the judges wanted on both beam and floor, and the comeback was undeniable and out of Auburn’s control by the late stages.

With all the momentum on Alabama’s side late, Stevens agreed it was even more impressive to see Lee stand and deliver on beam to end the meet with a bang.

“She’s just truly something special,” Stevens said. “To be able to do something in that situation and deliver not only a great score but a perfect 10, that’s Suni. That’s just who she is.”

Auburn head coach Jeff Graba agreed the two 10’s were a legendary performance for Lee, fitting the Auburn legend she is.

“I told the girls, I don’t know if there’s ever been an Auburn gymnast who got a 10 in Coleman Coliseum, but she goes and gets two,” Graba said. “It’s nice to see the competitor step up. All the girls did that. We had quite a few people step up and continue to push. It’s still early in the season, and it’s a heck of a rivalry, heck of a night.”

PHOTOS: Auburn gymnastics at Alabama