Marquis Daniels' impact at Auburn goes beyond the court

Marquis Daniels is largely remembered for what he did on the court.

The former Auburn forward spent four seasons on the Plains, where he averaged 13.8 points and 5.6 rebounds per game in his Auburn career. Daniels topped off his career averaging 18.4 points per game in the 2002-03 season, a year in which he led the Tigers to their fourth-ever Sweet 16 appearance, where they’d lose to eventual national champion Syracuse.

The former Southeastern Conference Player of the Year, two-time All-SEC selection and SEC Legend was one of eight recognized on April 8 at Neville Arena, as his name will soon be added to the Tiger Trail of Auburn, which includes more than 100 former athletes, coaches and administrators.

“It’s a great thing to be honored amongst some of these great guys that’s here with us as well, and the guys that’s before me,” Daniels said on April 8. “Just being an Auburn man, it truly speaks for itself, you know? It's almost surreal. You have to be here to really know what it means to be an Auburn person, and it follows you wherever you go.”

Daniels’ contributions to Auburn men’s basketball didn’t stop after his playing career, though. The former forward has been on Bruce Pearl’s staff since the past four years, beginning as a graduate assistant during the 2018-19 season. The 2021-22 campaign marked Daniels’ third year as Pearl’s director of player development.

“It’s been great,” Daniels said. “It’s been a great honor to give back. What’s good with having knowledge if you can’t share it with the younger guys who want to move up and make some progress in their life? Whether it’s on the court or off the court, I think I can share different things to help them do better.”

Following his time as a Tiger, Daniels spent 10 seasons in the NBA after signing with the Dallas Mavericks as an undrafted free agent in 2003. Daniels began as a reserve with the Mavericks before signing a six-year, $38-million extension in July 2004.

Daniels also spent time with the Indiana Pacers, Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks, averaging 7.9 points and 2.8 rebounds per game in his NBA career.

“Just being able to mentor some of these guys that have a lot of talent, but they’re still trying to figure their way out off the court, and that’s some of the things I can help them with,” Daniels said. “The basketball side is going to take care of itself. Just helping them off the court is a big thing.”

Auburn’s men’s basketball program has grown “tremendously” since Daniels was here, he said, in particular noting the atmosphere at games in Neville Arena.

"We had 'the Cliff Dwellers,' now we've got 'The Jungle,'” Daniels said. “The living arrangements, just the fan support, the community. It's just a great thing to be a part of.”

Daniels’ time as an assistant has coincided with a peak in Pearl’s program success at Auburn. Since the 2018-19 season, the Tigers are 96-36, making the NCAA Tournament twice, including the program’s first-ever Final Four appearance. They also went 25-6 during the 2019-20 campaign, which saw the NCAA Tournament canceled due to the covid-19 pandemic.

“I couldn't ask for a better place to start,” Daniels said. “Auburn’s been home since the day I got here, and it will be that way until the day I leave.”

