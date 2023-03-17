BIRMINGHAM — In case Auburn fans were wondering, they have a new member in their contingent, at least through the weekend.

Maryland coach Kevin Willard is preparing his Terrapins for a tall order, as they’re set to face off with No. 1 overall seed Alabama at 8:40 p.m. Saturday. But before the Crimson Tide and Terrapins tussle, it’ll be No. 9 seed Auburn facing off with top-seeded Houston at 6:10 p.m. at Legacy Arena.

Willard said Friday that he hopes to see some orange and blue sticking in their seats come tipoff time for Maryland.

“I'm hoping Auburn wins, because then their fans will stick around,” Willard said. “I'm afraid, if Auburn loses, then at 9:40 at night, knowing Auburn fans, they're probably going to the bar.”

Legacy Arena is effectively a home court for the Crimson Tide, sitting about 45 minutes east of Tuscaloosa. But it’s the same for Auburn, despite being a little further away from its campus. That home-court feel was on full display in the Tigers’ 83-75 win over eighth-seeded Iowa on Thursday.

Saturday, both the Auburn game and the Alabama game are part of the same session, meaning both games are on the same ticket.

“We looked like a basketball state today,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said after the Iowa win. “Alabama took care of their business today early on. They filled the building. Auburn played a really good team out of the Big Ten, and we played well and we filled our building. And I think it makes a statement about basketball in the state of Auburn and the great job that people here in Birmingham did putting this tournament together.”

Willard’s Friday press conference wrapped up with a question about the Tigers: Did the coach have a message for the Auburn fans?

“Stick around,” Willard said. “Should be a good game. And it's 9:40 at night. What else is there to do in Birmingham? It's like, come watch a great game and chill out. I think the NCAA sells beer now. I'm not sure. Do they? Yeah, it's a great place to be. It's going to be a good game. They've got a great game. Why not?”