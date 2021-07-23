Media predicts Auburn’s worst finish in SEC West since 2015

The Bryan Harsin era is starting with a fizzle, according to predictions by the media.

The reporters gathered at SEC Media Days picked Auburn to finish fifth in the SEC West, which would be its worst placing in the division since 2015.

During Gus Malzahn’s eight-year tenure as head coach, Auburn only finished worse than fourth one time, that year in 2015 when the Tigers went 2-6 in conference and finished last in the SEC West.

Malzahn won the division his first year in 2013, and won it again in 2017. In 2019 and 2020, Auburn finished third in the division both years. The media expects downward movement under Harsin.

The media overwhelmingly picked rival Alabama to win the division and win the conference. The Tide picked up 130 first-place votes out of 134 to win the West. Alabama picked up 84 votes to win the league championship. Georgia earned the second-most picks with 45. No other team picked up more than one winning vote.

No one picked Auburn to win the division or the conference.

The SEC Championship Game is scheduled for Dec. 4 in Atlanta.

See how the preseason voting played out below:

SEC PRESEASON MEDIA POLL Points, first-place votes in parenthesis EASTERN DIVISION Georgia (124) 923 Florida (7) 784 Kentucky (2) 624 Missouri 555 Tennessee 362 South Carolina (1) 355 Vanderbilt 149 WESTERN DIVISION Alabama (130) 932 Texas A&M (1) 760 LSU (1) 633 Ole Miss (1) 529 Auburn 440 Arkansas (1) 241 Mississippi State 217 SEC CHAMPION Alabama (84) 84 Georgia (45) 45 Ole Miss (1) 1 Texas A&M (1) 1 Florida (1) 1 Kentucky (1) 1 South Carolina (1) 1

