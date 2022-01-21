Meet the student leaders behind Auburn’s Jungle, one of the nation’s loudest student sections

It takes a lot to make Auburn basketball’s student section The Jungle one of the loudest, proudest, and most feared student sections in the country.
For Jacob Hillman, a senior from Helena, and Michael Floyd, a junior from Brewton, every Auburn men’s basketball game begins well before tipoff.
Hillman is currently The Jungle’s president, while Floyd serves as the vice president, and along with a leadership council, they are tasked with helping get the student section prepared before each game.
“When the doors officially open, we’ll hand out the shakers,” Floyd said. “We’ll hand out the fatheads. The Fear the Jungle banner, we get that out, we take that out and make sure it’s ready for after player introductions. Then we take it down and put it up, and then it’s game time.”
Hillman and Floyd both credit then-student Jacob Varner for helping to get The Jungle off its feet back in 2013, but starting this year, it has gone from just the student section’s name to an official organization on campus.
Both Hillman and Floyd started as just passionate students who arrived early, traveled to away games, and brought Auburn Arena as much energy as possible.
“To me, The Jungle isn’t just about going to basketball games and going crazy,” Hillman said. “It’s more about the people you meet there and building relationships, supporting the Auburn athletes.”
Earlier this season, LSU men’s basketball head coach Will Wade heralded Auburn as having the toughest environment to play in front of in the SEC. Commentators across ESPN’s networks have praised the Auburn student section and put Auburn’s home-field advantage up against any other in the nation.
Last year, with restrictions on Auburn Arena, The Jungle didn’t exist. So, during baseball games last year, the pair began talking about the return of The Jungle.
They approached Dan Heck, Auburn's assistant athletics director for marketing and fan engagement, about the return of The Jungle, and Heck was on board with helping them out.
The three spent the summer ironing out the details of the return of The Jungle, and Floyd recommended making it an organization on campus.
Now Hillman, Floyd and a leadership council meet weekly with Heck and the marketing department to make The Jungle the best it can be.
“That’s why we work with the marketing team because they can provide the resources and things like that, the guidance,” Hillman said. “And we can provide the hands-on things that we can help with. As well as just we’re students and they’re not so, we can give them guidance into what would be best for the students.”
They talk about the various promotional games, like this Saturday being an ‘orange out’ for the student section. They also talk about what they want to eat when Bruce Pearl gives breakfast to the students in line.
“With the breakfast with Bruce, they ask us about specific things like, ‘Do you want plain biscuits or sausage biscuits?’ ‘We want sausage biscuits,’ so it’s just things like that,” Hillman said.
And with chilly temperatures slated for Auburn on Saturday, the Tigers and Pearl will be serving up hot chocolate, sausage biscuits and more to the students in line.
Before every game, Hillman and Floyd have to arrive before the doors open to make sure that the shakers are ready to be given out, the cardboard cutouts of the players are ready, and of course, everyone is prepared to bring the energy.
Alongside Hillman and Floyd, The Jungle’s leadership council consists of Jenny McBride, secretary; Bay Marks, director of social media; Jack Hart, director of graphic design; and Kayla James, strategy consultant.
While The Jungle might currently be known as the student section for Auburn basketball games, the ultimate goal is for it to be known for supporting all Auburn sports.
“The goal for The Jungle is to be the Auburn student body supporting athletics,” Hillman said. “That’s the whole goal. We definitely want it to be thought of as ‘it started from the men’s basketball program, and it really turned into this campus-wide organization that supports all athletics.’”