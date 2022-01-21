Meet the student leaders behind Auburn’s Jungle, one of the nation’s loudest student sections

They talk about the various promotional games, like this Saturday being an ‘orange out’ for the student section. They also talk about what they want to eat when Bruce Pearl gives breakfast to the students in line.

“With the breakfast with Bruce, they ask us about specific things like, ‘Do you want plain biscuits or sausage biscuits?’ ‘We want sausage biscuits,’ so it’s just things like that,” Hillman said.

And with chilly temperatures slated for Auburn on Saturday, the Tigers and Pearl will be serving up hot chocolate, sausage biscuits and more to the students in line.

Before every game, Hillman and Floyd have to arrive before the doors open to make sure that the shakers are ready to be given out, the cardboard cutouts of the players are ready, and of course, everyone is prepared to bring the energy.

Alongside Hillman and Floyd, The Jungle’s leadership council consists of Jenny McBride, secretary; Bay Marks, director of social media; Jack Hart, director of graphic design; and Kayla James, strategy consultant.

While The Jungle might currently be known as the student section for Auburn basketball games, the ultimate goal is for it to be known for supporting all Auburn sports.

“The goal for The Jungle is to be the Auburn student body supporting athletics,” Hillman said. “That’s the whole goal. We definitely want it to be thought of as ‘it started from the men’s basketball program, and it really turned into this campus-wide organization that supports all athletics.’”