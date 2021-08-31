Meeting Suni Lee: Auburn’s Olympic gold medalist finds peace and balance on the Plains

“Definitely,” she nodded. “That was one of the main goals, too, is to just show all the younger Elites that you can still go to the Olympics and go to college. You can still have something to look up to after. And I just really want to be somebody for the younger girls that they can just come and talk to me because I know when I was a Junior Elite or a Senior Elite, I was scared to talk to the older girls. So it’s really nice when they come to me and talk to me about how things are going and what they want to do, because it’s like, I can help them and I’ve been through all of it, and I also want them to have every opportunity they can get.”