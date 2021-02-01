Miami hires former Auburn assistant Travis Williams as inside linebackers coach

Former Auburn player and assistant Travis Williams has found a new job.

The Miami Hurricanes announced Monday that former Auburn linebackers coach Travis Williams has been hired as inside linebackers coach. The news comes after Williams spent the last five years on staff at Auburn, where he played linebacker in the early 2000s.

Williams becomes the third former Auburn assistant at Miami alongside offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee, who served in that role with the Tigers under Gus Malzahn from 2013 until 2016, and defensive backs coach Travaris Robinson, who served in that role at his alma mater in 2015.

Williams first came on staff at Auburn in 2009 as a defensive graduate assistant and was part of Auburn’s 2010 national championship season. After coaching stops at Northern Iowa and Creekside (Ga.) High School, Williams returned to Auburn in 2014 as a defensive analyst.

Williams served as an on-field coach on defense in preparations for Auburn’s 2015 Outback and 2015 Birmingham Bowl appearances before being promoted to linebackers coach for the 2016 season.